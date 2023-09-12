Nick Cannon cracked a joke about his divorce from Mariah Carey while hosting Fox’s Beat Shazam on Monday, September 11.

While discussing filling in for host Jamie Foxx, who has been battling for his health privately, Cannon, 42, quipped that he is more than qualified to take his place. “I got a Grammy too — but I won it in a divorce. Best New Artist, 1991,” Cannon said before quickly adding, “Joking. Before my lawyer freaks out, I didn’t win nothing in the divorce.”

Cannon and Carey, 54, had a whirlwind romance, tying the knot in April 2008 after only six weeks of dating. They became parents when they welcomed their fraternal twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, in April 2011.

Their romance came to an end in 2014 when Cannon filed for divorce. Two years later, the exes reached a divorce settlement (which apparently did not include a Grammy for Cannon) and agreed on joint custody of their children.

In the years since their split, Cannon and Carey have become amicable coparents. “We got our egos and this selfish behavior [but] when you put your children first, you understand that it’s all unconditional love,” Cannon exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2019. “All that other stuff just falls apart. I always want what’s best for my children.”

He has brought that mindset to all of his coparenting relationships. He shares 11 children with six women, including Carey.

In addition to sharing his 12-year-old twins with the “All I Want for Christmas” singer, Cannon welcomed sons Golden Saigon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 11 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell. He shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 9 months, with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon also fathered son Legendary, 14 months, with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx, 11 months, with LaNisha Cole and daughter Halo, 8 months, with Alyssa Scott. Scott, 29, and Cannon’s son Zen died of a brain tumor in December 2021 at 5 months old.

According to Cannon, Carey doesn’t mind his expansive family.

“She high frequency, man. She always asks me, ‘You aight? You good? How you doing? You handling it all?’” Cannon explained on a May episode of REVOLT’s “The Jason Lee Show” podcast.

“She’s like, ‘As long as you don’t bring none of that bulls—t to the Manor of Carey,’” Cannon added. “Like, she lives in her own world, nothing can infiltrate that stuff. When we talk daily, she’s just checking on my spirit.”