Nick Cannon has jokes when it comes to paying child support for his 12 children.

The Masked Singer host, 42, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, September 11, to show off his sense of humor about his big brood. Cannon was joined by Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi, with whom he shares 14-month-old son Legendary Love.

“Nick, it’s time to pay child support,” Tiesi says at the beginning of the video, to which Cannon responds. “Como se what?” with a confused and panicked expression.

“You have to pay child support,” Tiesi repeats. “No I don’t,” he replies while listing reasons why – like being Amish, getting a COVID-19 vaccine and having more than 10 kids.

“That’s only in foreign countries like China,” Tiesi retorts, to which she gets a FaceTime call from Cannon who has transported himself out of the country.

Alongside Tiesi, Cannon shares Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden Sagon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and 11-month-old Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and 10-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, 11-month-old Onyx with LaNisha Cole and 10-month-old Halo with Alyssa Scott. Scott and Cannon’s son Zen died of a brain tumor at 5 months old in December 2021.

Tiesi, for her part, has not shied away from public conversation surrounding child support in the past. During a May episode of Selling Sunset, costar Amanza Smith asked Tiesi whether it’s true that child support payments are not required after 10 children.

“That’s true,” Tiesi said at the time. “The way it works is like, after 10, the court can basically say he can’t afford to pay child support. Or because he is who he is, they could say, ‘We know you can afford X amount for each household.'”

Tiesi went on to make it clear that she doesn’t rely on Cannon financially – and neither does their son.

“I take care of myself,” she said. “If my son needs something, or we do, I ask, that’s all I have to do. I know he’s a good dad and Nick is not my sugar daddy, Nick is not the reason I’m where I’m at.”

This wasn’t the first time Cannon joked about being a dad to a dozen – and paying their child support. On September 5, he posted a TikTok video where he jokingly receives a phone call from “Baby Mama No. 25.”

“Nick it’s time to pay child support,” the voice on the iPhone repeats three times to which he hits the “Sorry I Can’t Talk Right Now” response.

Kidding aside, Cannon has spoken candidly about the difficulties of navigating parenting a large brood. In June, he went on Dr. Laura Berman’s “The Language of Love” podcast and called it “challenging.”

“There’s only so much time in a day,” he said. “I struggle with the idea of attempting to be everywhere at once, because we know that’s impossible. But I still try to do it. I try my best to make sure that my presence is felt each and every day.”