Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa went big while celebrating twins Zion and Zillion’s 2nd birthday — and Father’s Day — in sunny California.

The Masked Singer host, 42, and De La Rosa, 32, took their little ones — and youngest daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin, 7 months — to Sesame Place in San Diego on Saturday, June 17, for a weekend of family fun. The party of five were dressed to impress for the occasion, with Zion, Zillion and Beautiful Zeppelin rocking matching blue overall sets. Cannon and the model, for their part, donned denim jeans and colorful Nike kicks. Each member of the brood served Sesame Street style with characters from the PBS hit series — like Oscar the Grouch and Elmo — scattered across their fashionable fits.

While at the theme park, Cannon and De La Rosa took the kids to various attractions including the water park area — where everyone changed into their swimsuits to splash around — and to take pictures with Sesame stars like The Count and Zoe.

The Drumline star’s Father’s Day celebration seemingly went better than Mother’s Day last month. While Cannon attempted to individually shower the six mothers of his 12 children with love at the time, things when awry when some of the handwritten cards he penned got sent to the wrong person out of confusion.

“I tried my best, I really did. But I thought it would be really, really good to … show people how you really feel, write it down,” Cannon shared during an episode of his radio show The Daily Cannon. “When one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama. … See, if I would have just got some generic s—t that everybody else got, that wouldn’t have happened!”

De La Rosa, who was a cohost on the show at the time, seemed surprised by the admission. “Wow,” she said in response but didn’t clarify whether she received the correct card.

In addition to his three children with the radio DJ, Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He and Brittany Bell have welcomed three children: Golden, 6, Powerful, 2, and Rise, 8 months.

The Wild N’ Out host and Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi are the parents of son Legendary, 10 months, while he also shares Onyx, 8 months, with LaNisha Cole. Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed son Zen in June 2021, but he died 5 months later of a brain tumor. The couple have since welcomed daughter Halo, 4 months.

Cannon has often faced backlash for his decision to have a large family. Earlier this month, he opened up about feeling “villainized” for being a dad of 12. “Right now the narrative is, ‘He has a bunch of kids,’” he told The Los Angeles Times in May. “But I’m really at a place now where I don’t care what people know. I’d rather just operate. It’s more about really being a good person instead of telling people you’re a good person.”

The rapper also slammed claims he wasn’t present in his kids’ lives physically — or financially.

“I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So, therefore, I get this deadbeat dad title,” he continued. “When you think about my lifestyle, I have to generate at least $100 million a year.”

De La Rosa, for her part, has shared that she’s not bothered by Cannon having a big brood with several different women. In fact, she revealed that she even enjoys when the actor spends time with the other mothers of his children.

“I got love for all the women,” she explained during an April interview on The Daily Cannon. “For me, I think at times because I am so calm and chill, what it’ll do for me is just kind of turn me on a little bit. I get a little jealous, but then at the same time it’s just kind of, like, ‘This is my baby daddy.’”

Last year, De La Rosa defended her and Cannon’s nontraditional romance against haters. “Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth,” the influencer said during a September 2022 episode of the “Lovers and Friends” podcast. “I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood.”