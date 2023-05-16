Hard to keep track? Nick Cannon‘s attempt to individually shower the mothers of his children with love on Mother’s Day went awry.

During the Monday, May 15, episode of his radio show, The Daily Cannon, the Masked Singer host, 42, said he wrote personalized cards for the six women with whom he shares children. Things took a turn, however, when Cannon sent some of the handwritten cards to the wrong person out of confusion.

“I tried my best, I really did. But I thought it would be really, really good to — you know, I could buy, whatever you know — to show people how you really feel, write it down,” he said before revealing that some cards got “mixed up” and didn’t arrive to the right person. “When one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama. See, if I would have just got some generic s—t that everybody else got, that wouldn’t have happened!”

Abby De La Rosa, with whom Cannon shares twins Zion and Zillion, 22 months, and daughter Beautiful, 5 months, seemed surprised by the admission while cohosting with the California native. “Wow,” she said on the radio show, but didn’t clarify whether she received the correct card.

The Emmy nominee has publicly stood by his decision to expand his family over the years. Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He and Brittany Bell have welcomed three kids: Golden, 6, Powerful, 2, and Rise, 7 months.

Cannon and Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi are the parents of son Legendary, 9 months, while he also shares Onyx, 7 months, with LaNisha Cole. The rapper and Alyssa Scott welcomed son Zen in June 2021, but he died 5 months later. The couple have since welcomed daughter Halo, 4 months.

Earlier this month, Cannon slammed claims that he wasn’t present in his kids’ lives physically and financially. “Right now the narrative is, ‘He has a bunch of kids,’” he told the Los Angeles Times in a May 7 interview. “But I’m really at a place now where I don’t care what people know. I’d rather just operate. It’s more about really being a good person instead of telling people you’re a good person.”

The Wild ‘n Out host reflected on feeling “villainized” for having a large family. “I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So, therefore, I get this deadbeat dad title,” he continued. “When you think about my lifestyle, I have to generate at least $100 million a year.”

At the time, Cannon confirmed that he has the funds to support his loved ones, adding, “Everybody thinks Ryan Seacrest has tons of money. I do everything that he does times 10. Well, not times 10 — times three. Because he does a lot.”

The comedian went on to say that he has created a nursery in his office to accommodate life as a father.

“It’s not about what I do for you or what I say to you, it’s about how you feel when I’m with you. If you feel loved when you see your dad, that’s what’s gonna resonate,” he explained. “I mean, Muhammad Ali had a bunch of kids and he was the greatest fighter there ever was. Bob Marley got more kids than I got. These are great men.”