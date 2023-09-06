Even Nick Cannon has jokes about himself and the number of women he shares children with.

“Sorry, I can’t talk right now … 📵,” Cannon, 42, captioned a Tuesday, September 5, TikTok video.

In the clip, Cannon sits at his desk as he munches on some snacks and fills out paperwork. As Cannon works his phone rings with an incoming call from “Baby Mama No. 25” and an interesting ringtone plays.

“Nick it’s time to pay child support,” the phone chirps three times. Cannon responds by hitting the “Sorry I Can’t Talk Right Now” response setting on his iPhone.

After clicking the button, his phone — which had a full battery level at the start — gives the appearance that the device is about to die. Once his phone is silenced, Cannon continues to indulge in his snacks and carries on with his paperwork.

Cannon is the father of 11 children whom he shares with six women. He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, sons Golden Saigon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 11 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 9 months, with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon also shares son Legendary, 14 months, with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx, 11 months, with LaNisha Cole and daughter Halo, 8 months, with Alyssa Scott. Scott, 29, and Cannon were also parents of late son, Zen, who died of a brain tumor in December 2021 at 5 months old.

In an April appearance on the Howard Stern Show, Cannon was challenged to name all of his kids and famously forgot his daughter Onyx. Cannon’s brother, Gabriel — who won season 2 of Claim to Fame — poked fun at his big brother for the slip-up a few months later.

“He messed up [naming] all his kids, so I’m not even gonna attempt. I’m just [the] uncle. It’s easy,” Gabriel joked to Entertainment Weekly in September, adding that he uses Google to remind himself of their names. “They’re all on the internet.”

Following his mishap, Cannon admitted that it can be challenging to juggle his responsibilities and give all his kids an equal amount of attention.

“It is challenging,” Cannon confessed during a June interview with Dr. Laura Berman on her “The Language of Love” podcast. “I struggle with the idea of attempting to be everywhere at once, because we know that’s impossible. But I still try to do it. I try my best to make sure that my presence is felt each and every day.”