Three of Nick Cannon‘s youngest babies recently hung out — and an adorable time was had by all.

The comedian, 42, shared several snaps via his Instagram Story of daughters Onyx, 9 months, and Halo, 6 months, spending some quality time with their older brother Legendary, 13 months.

“A Legendary Halo Experience!” Cannon captioned one photo that showed his son and daughter playing together. In another snap, Cannon cuddled with Onyx and Halo as they drank milk.

“So dope to see my daughters playing together in our nursery,” Cannon wrote. “The Sisterhood is Real! Halo is my youngest and Onyx is about to turn the Big 1! So grateful for this and all of my children’s journeys and valuable lessons that I will be learning along the way. I’m trying my best y’all!”

Alongside a solo shot of Legendary, Cannon added, “And this dude is just straight gangster!”

Cannon shares Legendary with Bre Tiesi, Onyx with LaNisha Cole and Halo with Alyssa Scott. Scott, 29, and Cannon’s son, Zen, died of a brain tumor in December 2021 at 5 months old. Cannon also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 9 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 8 months, with Abby De La Rosa.

During season 6 of Selling Sunset, Tiesi confessed that she learned Cannon welcomed a baby with Cole by reading it online weeks after Tiesi gave birth. “I don’t actually care. Do I wish that he would have said stuff without me me finding s–t out on the internet and me coming to him being like, ‘What the f–k?’ Yes, but there’s no legal agreement,” Tiesi explained to costar Amanza Smith. “There’s no ‘you have to do X, Y and Z, you owe me this, you owe whatever.’ We don’t really have any of that.”

Last month, Cannon admitted that it can be “challenging” to be as present as he’d like to be for all 11 of his children.

“There’s only so much time in a day,” he said during a June appearance on Dr. Laura Berman‘s “The Language of Love” podcast. “I struggle with the idea of attempting to be everywhere at once, because we know that’s impossible. But I still try to do it. I try my best to make sure that my presence is felt each and every day.”

Cannon declined to specify which of his kids’ mothers he’s involved with romantically, although he noted that he and Carey, 54, are strictly coparents following their 2016 divorce. “I always say, like, whoever wants to hang out with me, I make myself available,” Cannon explained. “Some of them are living their best life, doing their own thing and don’t need me to be as accessible to where someone is like, ‘I’m here because of you, I’m here to make this partnership work.’”

