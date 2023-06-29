Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi celebrated son Legendary Love’s first birthday with a trip to the happiest place on Earth.

Tiesi, 35, shared footage from the magical day via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 28. “Happy birthday @legendarylovecannon daddy and I love you!! @nickcannon,” the Selling Sunset personality captioned a clip of the trio on the teacup ride.

In a subsequent video, the real estate agent wrote that her son’s “first trip to Disney was a success.” Tiesi and Cannon, 42, both wore Disney T-shirts for the outing while Legendary sported matching pants and a T-shirt bearing his name and several beloved Disney characters, including Winnie the Pooh, Flounder, Mickey Mouse and Simba.

The model and the “Gigolo” musician kicked off their son’s birthday celebrations earlier this week with a hip-hop-themed birthday party. “Sicker than your average 1 year old 😉🖤🎶,” Tiesi wrote via Instagram on Wednesday alongside footage from the event. The Netflix star, Cannon and Legendary donned matching denim outfits for the occasion.

In addition to Legendary, Cannon — who kissed Tiesi on the forehead in one clip from their Disneyland outing — shares 11 other children with five women. He is the father of twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 9 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 7 months, with Abby De La Rosa, daughter Onyx Ice, 9 months, with LaNisha Cole and daughter Halo Marie, 6 months, with Alyssa Scott. (Cannon and Scott’s first child together, son Zen, died of a brain tumor at 5 months old in December 2021.)

The All That alum’s large brood has made him the target of jokes and criticism at times, but Tiesi has repeatedly defended her unconventional relationship with Cannon.

“Him and I have [dated] on-and-off for years,” she told E! News’ Daily Pop in March 2022, two months after confirming that she and Channon were expecting their first child together. “I’ve always come back.”

She continued: “I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, ‘Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people.’ That’s what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that’s all I look at.”

More recently, Tiesi revealed that she and the Drumline actor don’t have a “set schedule” when it comes to coparenting.

“So, here’s the thing that I know everyone wants to argue with me about — but he makes his own schedule. He can show up every day, when he stops [in] from work. He can come at night,” she explained during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, June 26. “We don’t have to plan things, but he’s very present and he’s at anything and everything I ask him to be at. So, I’m very happy. He’s very supportive.”

Last month, Cannon surprised Tiesi with a new car and a balloon display for her 32nd birthday.

“Yesterday was just WOW. I was firm in not celebrating this year, but daddy had other plans, even from Ireland,” Tiesi wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “I still can’t believe what I woke up to!!! @nickcannon I have no words. I had to just sit here and stare at it, and cry with ledgy. You go above and beyond! We love you so much!!! If I didn’t already feel like a bad bitch, I definitely do now!”