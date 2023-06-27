Bre Tiesi shared some insight into her unconventional coparenting relationship with Nick Cannon.

The Selling Sunset personality, 32, revealed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, June 26, that she and Cannon, 42, are flexible about when he sees their 12-month-old son, Legendary Love.

“So, here’s the thing that I know everyone wants to argue with me about — but he makes his own schedule. He can show up every day, when he stops [in] from work. He can come at night,” she explained. “So, it’s not a set schedule, we don’t have to plan things, but he’s very present and he’s at anything and everything I ask him to be at. So, I’m very happy. He’s very supportive.”

In addition to Legendary, the All That alum shares 11 other children with five women. He is the father of twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 9 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 7 months, with Abby De La Rosa, daughter Onyx Ice, 9 months, with LaNisha Cole and daughter Halo Marie, 6 months, with Alyssa Scott. (Cannon and Scott’s first child together, son Zen, died of a brain tumor at 5 months old in December 2021.)

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Masked Singer host’s large brood has made him the butt of jokes at times — and Tiesi’s Selling Sunset costar Chelsea Lazkani even theorized during a season 6 episode of the Netflix series that Cannon is a “master manipulator” who promises women “a situation that he can’t keep.”

Lazkani, 30, went on to call it “disgusting” that the “Gigolo” musician is creating “broken” homes, claiming, “There’s no amount of time in the day that would allow Nick to see those 10-plus babies and give them the love and dedication they need.”

Tiesi, for her part, told her fellow real estate agent that her personal life is none of Lazkani’s business. “I don’t give a f—k if you understand my relationship. This is my relationship. I go home to bed to him, you do not. … This is my personal relationship and who I f—k and have children with is my business. I don’t need a judge and jury. I don’t need anyone’s anything,” she said on the reality show.

The model also told ET that Cannon is always there when she needs him. “The other night, I had to run out and actually show Saweetie a property, and I said, ‘Nick, I need you at 7:00 p.m. I don’t know what you’re doing, but you’ll be here at 7,’ and he was there. So, I don’t really feel like I am struggling or missing anything. It’s all about just communicating and he’s really accommodating, and he’s very helpful. And that man has never told me no.”

Although coparenting with the Drumline actor is going smoothly, Tiesi isn’t sure whether they’ll be welcoming a second baby together anytime soon.

“I think that for where I’m at in my career and my life right now, I just don’t know how I could possibly manage another child,” she told the outlet. “Part of me does want to give him another sibling, but he has a few of those, so I don’t think he’s necessarily missing out, but it’s hard. I don’t know.”

Cannon, for his part, has been candid about the “challenging” nature of raising numerous children.

“There’s only so much time in a day. … I struggle with the idea of attempting to be everywhere at once, because we know that’s impossible,” he confessed during an appearance on the “Language of Love” podcast earlier this month. “But I still try to do it. I try my best to make sure that my presence is felt each and every day.”