Defending herself. Chelsea Lazkani has seen the reaction to her role on season 6 of Selling Sunset — and she isn’t holding back when it comes to addressing the criticism.

“I hate it here. From now on in rooms where there is a lack org representation I’m just going to be silent, most of you are committed to misunderstanding me,” the real estate agent, 30, tweeted on Wednesday, May 31. “And stop reaching out for podcasts I’m not doing it, I’m either going to give the real unfiltered truth or nothing at all, I’m not playing this game of only spewing half truths like your ‘faves.'”

In the lengthy social media response, Chelsea seemingly threw shade at some of her costars, writing, “I can confidently say I’m the realest and most honest person on the show and I’m also confident my realness will sink me when there is no one that see’s me. Go put one the ladies from Selling Sunset on Selling Tampa and tell them to swim. ✌🏾.”

The U.K. native, who joined the Netflix series in season 5, hinted that she had no regrets about how she appeared on screen.

“I will bow the f—k out before sinking. Just know this ain’t a risk it all situation, if I don’t feel safe, I’m out,” she continued. “If ya’ll really know me, you’d know I ALWAYS show up when & where I’m asked to, I know the names of everyone behind the cameras & make it my duty to build relationships w/ them, no one is beneath or above me. Don’t let this ‘aggressive black women’ trope deceive u, that ain’t me.”

The sixth season of the hit reality series, which started streaming earlier this month, explored Chelsea’s ups and downs with newcomer Bre Tiesi. Throughout the season, Chelsea revealed that she had concerns about Bre, 32, raising a child Nick Cannon — who has multiple children with six different women.

“I find that Nick Cannon and Bre’s relationship rather off-putting. I just think we’re fundamentally so different, you know, and ultimately, the way I live my life is very different to her as a Christian, so I don’t know if we will ever be super, super close friends,” Chelsea said on the show. “No matter how you flip it, switch it, glamorize it, the first thing you think about is not yourself, it’s your kid. Is my kid gonna feel love? Is my kid going to feel like I did him a disservice?”

Bre, who shares 10-month-old son Legendary with Nick, 42, defended her unconventional relationship. “We just had a baby, we’re really happy. So I’m happy in my relationship now. He films for three weeks, OK, but then when he’s home, you’re seeing him every morning, every night,” she said. “I know that for me, I’m going to do what works for me and I really don’t care how anyone feels about it. … He makes his rounds.”

While discussing her rift with certain coworkers, Chelsea said she wasn’t looking to create inauthentic connections.

“So many wanna compromise who they are to be amenable and maintain fake friendships because it’s ‘easier’ I don’t get that luxury, I already gotta work harder, I already stand out, I already gotta break down negative stereotypes the moment I walk in,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “I’m only close to a few ppl on the show, because they know I will always be 1000000% real, the rest really want me to be fake like them like people won’t see through that shit. Black people we move different, I can’t form like y’all sorry.”

The reality star concluded: “The only way you can see someone’s TRUE personality is to take them out of their comfort zone, I’ve spent my life being in uncomfortable positions and thriving, have they?”

Selling Sunset season 6 is now streaming on Netflix.