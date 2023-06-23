Nick Cannon is now known as much for his numerous children as he is for his career — and he recently admitted that juggling so many responsibilities can be tough.

“It is challenging,” the comedian, 42, confessed during a recent interview on Dr. Laura Berman‘s “The Language of Love” podcast. “There’s only so much time in a day. … I struggle with the idea of attempting to be everywhere at once, because we know that’s impossible. But I still try to do it. I try my best to make sure that my presence is felt each and every day.”

Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 9 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 7 months, with Abby De La Rosa, daughter Onyx Ice, 9 months, with LaNisha Cole, son Legendary Love, 11 months, with Bre Tiesi and daughter Halo Marie, 6 months, with Alyssa Scott. (Cannon and Scott’s first child, son Zen, died of a brain tumor at 5 months old in December 2021.)

During the interview, Cannon recalled a recent situation where two of his babies were sick at the same time. “I was willing to be there physically, but I don’t know if I was available at the level that [the mother] needed me emotionally,” Cannon explained.

After the other child fell ill, Cannon wanted to go help with that situation as well, which led to tension with the first mother. “Because of past trauma and triggers of me not being there, I probably was looking like I wasn’t prioritizing,” he explained, adding, “I f–k up all the time! And my f–k-ups usually are because just of, like, malpractice. Just being a dumb man. I didn’t do what I said I was going to do, or I forgot to call or I was late.”

Cannon went on to explain what happened last month when he accidentally “mixed up” Mother’s Day cards for his children’s moms. “There’s nothing ever manipulative or vindictive. But things happen,” he told Berman, 53.

When he initially revealed the mishap in May, Cannon said that he’d written personalized cards to all of his kids’ mothers because he felt that was more meaningful than sending generic cards. “I tried my best, I really did,” he explained during an episode of his radio show, The Daily Cannon. “When one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama. See, if I would have just got some generic s–t that everybody else got, that wouldn’t have happened!”

On the podcast, Cannon declined to reveal which women he’s involved with romantically, clarifying only that he and Carey, 54, are strictly coparents following their 2016 divorce. “I always say, like, whoever wants to hang out with me, I make myself available,” he explained. “Some of them are living their best life, doing their own thing and don’t need me to be as accessible to where someone is like, ‘I’m here because of you, I’m here to make this partnership work.'”