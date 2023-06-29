Every contestant on the reality series Claim to Fame has a famous relative — and it’s their job to keep the other players from correctly guessing which A-lister is part of their family tree.

Season 2 of the ABC show — which is cohosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas — premiered in June 2023. Carly Reeves became the first person eliminated after her fellow contestant Hugo correctly guessed that she is Tom Hanks’ niece.

Reeves shocked the rest of the cast by screaming about the injustice of a park bench clue — a nod to Hanks’ iconic film Forrest Gump — which she thought made the identity of her celebrity relation “obvious.”

“I didn’t even get to do any challenges!” Reeves yelled as she packed her bags. “I don’t deserve this. I should have more camera time. I should be aired longer!”

After getting the boot, Reeves confessed to Entertainment Weekly that she “overreacted a little bit.” However, she maintained that the park bench clue was “just too obvious.”

Keep scrolling to see all the celebrity relations revealed so far as well as fan predictions for those still in the game: