Setting boundaries. Nick Cannon revealed that Mariah Carey is pretty relaxed about his ever-expanding family — as long as he keeps any drama away from her.

“She high frequency, man. She always asks me, ‘You aight? You good? How you doing? You handling it all?’” Cannon, 42, revealed REVOLT’s “The Jason Lee Show” podcast, which was released on Tuesday, May 9.

Carey, 54, and the Masked Singer host share 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. They called it quits as a couple in 2014 after saying “I do” in 2008, but the exes have remained amicable coparents.

“She’s like, as long as you don’t bring none of that bulls—t to the Manor of Carey,” Cannon added. “Like, she lives in her own world, nothing can infiltrate that stuff. When we talk daily, she’s just checking on my spirit.”

The All That alum also shot down rumors that the “We Belong Together” songstress was ever seeking full custody. He said he recently heard the claim after having dinner with Carey one night prior.

“It’s, like, people create low-frequency messages to try and say that there’s something wrong,” he explained. “So, she encourages and me. She’s like, ‘Yo, let’s make sure we on the same page every day.'”

Monroe and Moroccan are the Drumline star’s eldest children. Cannon has since fathered 10 more little ones, but Carey is not involved in their lives.

“Mariah doesn’t keep up with Nick’s babies and baby mamas,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2022. “There’s too many to keep up with! She’s happy for him and wishes him the best.”

He and Brittany Bell have welcomed three kids: Golden, 6, Powerful, 2, and Rise, 7 months. The California native shares twins Zion and Zillion, 22 months, and daughter Beautiful, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon and Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi are the parents of son Legendary, 9 months, and the Wild’n Out creator shares Onyx, 7 months, with LaNisha Cole. In June 2021, he and Alyssa Scott welcomed son Zen, who died due to brain tumor 5 months later. The couple have since welcomed daughter Halo, 4 months.

Cannon clarified while on “The Jason Lee Show” that he doesn’t pay child support that is overseen by the government, but he does pay expenses for his children.

“They can have whatever they want,” he said. “My account is they account — and there’s a lot in there. So we ain’t gonna run out!”

The actor recently claimed he makes $100 million per year.