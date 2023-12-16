Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to winter style, finding clothes for an affordable price can be difficult. Whether you’re looking for comfy, cozy notions or sleek leather pieces, we’re here to help you find the best deals for quality items! Abercrombie & Fitch‘s sale section is full of designer-quality garments that start under $100! Seriously!

Related: 5 Luxe Fall Pieces No One Will Believe Came From Abercrombie & Fitch In case you missed it, Abercrombie & Fitch has undergone a major glow-up. You probably remember walking through the fragrance-filled stores to pick out quality denim and logo hoodies back in the day, but the quintessential all-American brand has changed things up. You can still score a pair of their go-to jeans from XXS to […]

If you’re looking for everyday essentials or elevated classics, A&F’s sale section is full of winter staples that’ll brighten up your spirits this year! Read on to see our picks!

Vegan Leather 90s Relaxed Pant

It doesn’t get much more chic than vegan leather trousers and this pair is just $55! They have a relaxed ’90s fit and are a versatile option for winter!

Shell Knit Mini Dress

For an efficient formal option, try this shell knit mini dress. It feels sophisticated and edgy without being understated — just $60!

Premium Crepe Tailored Ultra Wide-Leg Pant

This pair of ultra wide-leg pants are modern and trendy enough to become your new closet staple — just $85!

Cropped Bomber Jacket

For those who want a stylish coat to last them all winter, try this cropped bomber jacket! It comes in three neutral colors and will fit right in with the rest of your wardrobe — just $102!

Wool-Blend Dad Coat

Throw this dad coat on over all your outfits for a sophisticated finish — just $187!

Tuckable Easy Turtleneck Sweater

Keep yourself warm this winter with this soft yarn turtleneck for an easy look — just $48!

Vegan Leather Sherpa Biker Jacket

Tap into motor babe vibes with this vegan leather sherpa biker jacket for a fun outfit twist — just $119!

Crew Sweater Tee

Add this crew sweater tee to your cart for an option that fee casual yet fancy — just $43!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us