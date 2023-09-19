Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In case you missed it, Abercrombie & Fitch has undergone a major glow-up. You probably remember walking through the fragrance-filled stores to pick out quality denim and logo hoodies back in the day, but the quintessential all-American brand has changed things up. You can still score a pair of their go-to jeans from XXS to XXXL, however the label now offers more elevated pieces. You know, the transitional ones which work flawlessly whether you’re in the classroom, boardroom or headed out for a fun night on the town.

Along with vegan leather mini skorts, tweed jackets and tailored pants, you can find everything you need to stay on trend this fall. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up five luxe autumn essentials from Abercrombie & Fitch. Here’s to staying super fashionable as the weather turns!

Abercombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Cargo ’90s Relaxed Pant

These relaxed-fit pants are crafted from vegan leather. They’re next-level trendy, serving cargo vibes and featuring functional pockets. You’ll get tons of compliments when you wear them this fall!

Abercrombie & Fitch Collarless Tweed Jacket

This tweed jacket will be the star of the show. Plus, it’s versatile enough to team with jeans or more formal trousers!

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love A&F Sloane Tailored Pant

Available in 15 different shades and three lengths, these bottoms are an excellent choice if you want to elevate a casual outfit in a pinch.

Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Suiting Blazer

Fashion fact: Every shopper needs at least one blazer in their arsenal. Style this classic option with a mini skirt and sneakers to nail street-style vibes. Layer it over your favorite chunky knit sweater and loafers for a more polished slay!

Abercrombie & Fitch Tuckable Easy Turtleneck Sweater

This plush sweater is made from a non-itchy soft yarn fabric and features a tuckable turtleneck. It also offers the cutest cuffed sleeves and side slit details. It’s ideal for a brisk afternoon with girlfriends!

Shop more fabulous fall staples from Abercrombie & Fitch here!

Not done shopping just yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 17 Zara-Style Fall Dresses — Starting at Just $22 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Many of us want a Zara wardrobe — but the overall cost adds up quickly when you’re shopping from the actual store. We want the Zara-style look… but we would prefer Amazon-style prices. And so, we did some […]

Related: Save Up to 53% Off These 10 Amazon Bestsellers — Today Only! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s the weekend, baby! And with the weekend comes, hopefully, some R&R time — but, certainly, some great sales too. The weekend is always a great time to scour the internet for some good discounts, but don’t you […]

Related: 7 Best Ugg Slippers and Similar Styles for Fall at Zappos Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Each fall, fashionistas stock up on seasonal staples like chunky knits, cozy socks and boots and slippers from Ugg. Since comfort is key, the trusted footwear brand drops an assortment […]