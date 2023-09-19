Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
In case you missed it, Abercrombie & Fitch has undergone a major glow-up. You probably remember walking through the fragrance-filled stores to pick out quality denim and logo hoodies back in the day, but the quintessential all-American brand has changed things up. You can still score a pair of their go-to jeans from XXS to XXXL, however the label now offers more elevated pieces. You know, the transitional ones which work flawlessly whether you’re in the classroom, boardroom or headed out for a fun night on the town.
Along with vegan leather mini skorts, tweed jackets and tailored pants, you can find everything you need to stay on trend this fall. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up five luxe autumn essentials from Abercrombie & Fitch. Here’s to staying super fashionable as the weather turns!
Abercombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Cargo ’90s Relaxed Pant
These relaxed-fit pants are crafted from vegan leather. They’re next-level trendy, serving cargo vibes and featuring functional pockets. You’ll get tons of compliments when you wear them this fall!
Abercrombie & Fitch Collarless Tweed Jacket
This tweed jacket will be the star of the show. Plus, it’s versatile enough to team with jeans or more formal trousers!
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love A&F Sloane Tailored Pant
Available in 15 different shades and three lengths, these bottoms are an excellent choice if you want to elevate a casual outfit in a pinch.
Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Suiting Blazer
Fashion fact: Every shopper needs at least one blazer in their arsenal. Style this classic option with a mini skirt and sneakers to nail street-style vibes. Layer it over your favorite chunky knit sweater and loafers for a more polished slay!
Abercrombie & Fitch Tuckable Easy Turtleneck Sweater
This plush sweater is made from a non-itchy soft yarn fabric and features a tuckable turtleneck. It also offers the cutest cuffed sleeves and side slit details. It’s ideal for a brisk afternoon with girlfriends!
Shop more fabulous fall staples from Abercrombie & Fitch here!
