Save Up to 53% Off These 10 Amazon Bestsellers — Today Only!

It’s the weekend, baby! And with the weekend comes, hopefully, some R&R time — but, certainly, some great sales too. The weekend is always a great time to scour the internet for some good discounts, but don’t you worry — we value your kick-back time, so we did the research for you!
We’ve gathered the 10 best beauty and fashion deals live on Amazon, from viral faves to essential additions to your wardrobe to beauty basics that will become a highlight of your daily routine. It’s a great time to take advantage of the discounts and stock up — so keep on scrolling and get ready to “Add to Cart”!
Beauty
Baimei Ice Roller and Gua Sha Facial Tools
Célor Golden Under Eye Mask Patches (20 Pairs)
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
CeraVe Retinol Serum for Post-Acne Marks and Skin Texture
TYMO Portable Cordless Hair Straightener Brush
Fashion
Jessica Howard Women's Lurex Chiffon Long-Sleeve Gown
Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Long Sleeve Square Neck T-Shirt
Amoretu Women's Short Sleeve Loose Swing Dress
Happy Sailed Women's Solid Sleeveless Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Miholl Women's Long Sleeve Lace Top
