Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The battle between cozy and cute rages on, but we’re ready to call for a truce! Why should we let one or the other win when we could simply have both? Elevated loungewear might be a little harder to find — especially for a nice price — but we’re here to help with that.

Below, you can shop our 17 favorite elevated loungewear fashion finds from Amazon that will take you through fall and into winter. Let’s do this!

Two-Piece Sets

1. Our Absolute Favorite: A co-ord set is a stylish loungewear essential! Isn’t it wild how a few accessories can make this Floerns set look totally high fashion?

2. We Also Love: This Tangming sweater set is one of our top new releases on all of Amazon. The compliments will be flowing in non-stop!

3. We Can’t Forget: We adore a plissé set, and the Barbie pink shade of this Creaion set is simply calling our name!

4. So Slouchy: Prefer shorts over pants? This slouchy-chic Mafulus set is likely to become your new favorite!

5. Bonus: Peplums are back in a big way, and the way this Automet set combines its peplum top and comfy, wide-leg pants is perfect!

House Dresses

6. Our Absolute Favorite: A house dress (or nap dress) is technically a piece for wearing around the home, but the comfy aesthetic is super in lately too. Check out this Mzrocr cotton nightdress!

7. We Also Love: This Aviier dress could be a nightgown one minute and a date night outfit the next!

8. We Can’t Forget: This other Aviier dress is all about comfort, but somehow manages to be totally cute too. It also has pockets!

9. Bonus: How adorable is this The 1 for U cotton gown? Modern Victorian vibes!

Tops

10. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s hard to beat a crew-neck sweatshirt when it comes to loungewear. If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em with an elevated version like this The Drop sweatshirt!

11. We Also Love: If you’re a Halloween lover, chances are you’ll adore this fun but artsy Meladyan crew neck, featuring a skeleton drinking coffee!

12. We Can’t Forget: This lightweight Sucolan tunic sweater is exactly the type of piece you’ll wear out but won’t want to take off when you get back home!

13. Bonus: Is this Ekouaer top technically a sleep shirt? Maybe — but thanks to the silky satin and stylish design, no one has to know that!

Pants

14. Our Absolute Favorite: Loungewear you can wear to work? Bet. These The Drop rib flare sweater pants will do the trick!

15. We Also Love: Adding a seam down each leg of these high-rise Aleumdr sweatpants somehow levels up your look tenfold — and we’re not complaining!

16. We Can’t Forget: Similarly, the pleats on these Amazon Essentials cozy knit pants will make a world of difference in your look!

17. Bonus: How about a pair of leggings you can actually wear to work? Yes, these Hue leggings are simply the best!

