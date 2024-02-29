Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The weird transitional period between winter and spring can be the worst — particularly if your wardrobe isn’t properly prepared. Not only do you want items that suit both seasons visually, but you want them to be able to handle both cooler and warmer temperatures. On top of that, you want pieces that evoke the coziness of winter clothes while leaning into a lighter feel for spring.

It’s a lot of granular details and specificities to deal with. But that’s why we’re here to help! Shop with Us and we’ll link you right to the perfect transitional fashion finds — like this gorgeous dress from Amazon!

Get the BTFBM Long-Sleeve Bodycon Sweater Dress With Belt for just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

This midi sweater dress is made of a rib-knit viscose blend, so it’s warm and cozy but still breathable, which is key for this time of year. It has a slim, body-hugging fit, but it’s stretchy and not too thin, adding to its flattering nature. Of course, the included tie-belt is the main character when it comes to cinching in your waist for an hourglass shape!

This long-sleeve dress also has gold snap buttons reaching down to the belt for a customizable neckline, as well as a cutaway collar for a much appreciated dash of trendy sophistication. It’s just a star all around!

This BTFBM dress, which is an Amazon exclusive, comes in 12 solid colors, and we’re warning you — it’s going to be hard to narrow it down to just one. We’re currently crushing on the caramel color, but we’re also sneaking peeks at both shades of blue. The rose shade is giving Barbie, but the army green is so chic as well. And how about those neutrals? Clearly, we’re having trouble picking just one ourselves.

Just as this dress works for both winter and spring, it can work for both casual and dressier occasions. For a chill outing, pair it with simple sneakers. For work, try it with loafers or ballet flats. For a night out, slip into a pair of heels and grab your favorite clutch. It’s that easy!

Not your style? Shop more from BTFBM here and discover more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for moe great finds!

