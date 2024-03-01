Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Puffers vests weren’t exactly a trend on my spring bingo card, but thanks to Jennifer Lopez, I’m obsessed!
The This Is Me… Now star was spotted in a casual look while out and about in Los Angeles with hubby Ben Affleck on Sunday, February 25. Though she’s still Jenny From the Block and loves wearing relaxed ensembles that nod to her New York roots, the price of her Brunello Cucinelli puffer vest (over $1,000) wasn’t exactly cost-conscious! That said, we still wanted to add her chunky puffer vest style to our spring outfit rotation, and thankfully we were able to find a lookalike for just $37 on Amazon!
Get the Keomud Lightweight Sleeveless Crop Puffer Vest for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2024, but are subject to change.
An Amazon bestselller, the Keomud Lightweight Sleeveless Crop Puffer Vest looks seriously similar to the elegant designer version. It’s constructed with a padded design, cropped hem, puffy collar and zipper closure. You can get it in a white version like Lopez — or you can switch it up and do something different, as it comes in other chic shades like army green, brown and black.
A major benefit of this vest is its versatility in the styling department. Channel Lopez and team it with a cozy sweater, jeans, boots and a scarf for weekend activities like coffee dates or an afternoon hanging out with friends. Of course, it can also be paired with comfy-casual athleisure outfits, adding an extra layer of warmth over a long sweatshirt, leggings and tennis shoes for a workout class. Transitional spring weather has met its match!
The puffer vest has garnered a significant fan base on Amazon as well, with over 5,200 five-star ratings from shoppers — seriously! “[The] quality is really good,” one of the of shoppers said. “And it actually keeps you surprisingly warm.”
Shop the puffer vest for just $37 on Amazon — a solid price for a lookalike that rivals Lopez’s $1,000+ version.
See it: the Keomud Lightweight Sleeveless Crop Puffer Vest for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2024, but are subject to change.
