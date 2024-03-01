Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t go ahead and shop for swimsuits right now. You just can. You can do it whenever you want. And it doesn’t have to be warm outside, it doesn’t have to be summer, and it doesn’t have to be in a tropical climate. Just buy one when you want to! And right now is a good time to do it.

If you’re looking to make a splash beyond the one that’ll happen when you dive in the pool this year, Amazon has a look that you’ll want to snatch up as soon as possible – and it’s $26 off right now. The Cupshe One Piece Criss-Cross Swimsuit is down from $35, and right now the Cyan colorway is on sale, so you won’t want to miss out.

This swimsuit has a plunge neckline and a one piece design with a criss-cross front. It also comes with soft cup padding that’ll give you support and comfort, no matter if you’re blessed up top or not. Plus, its solid top coloring and tropical flair at the bottom makes it a fun look anywhere you go.

This swimsuit is the perfect option to rock if you don’t want to bare it all with a bikini, but want to show off your figure a bit while having some fabric to cover up a bit. It’s flattering for just about all body types, and the gorgeous cyan is a color that looks good with most complexions, too. It’s such a fun, summery color that’ll remind you of the warmth of the sun and how much fun it is to go to the beach every time you suit up.

Don’t miss out while this swimsuit is on sale. Buy one to keep for your luggage, buy one to keep ready for beach trips, or grab one for you and your BFF so you can be twinning. Whatever you do, just don’t miss out on this sale. It’s a beautiful suit that you’ll be glad you bought.

