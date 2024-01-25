Bring the Rainbow to the Beach With This Super-Colorful Swimsuit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Okay, so it may be slightly early in the year to start worrying about what swimsuit you’ll be wearing this summer, but hear Us out. Sometimes, you’ve got to go ahead and buy the suits that you already know you’re going to look fantastic in even before the weather is right. And buying swimsuits is fun too, natch!

Related: Prep for Summer With This Fun Floral One-Piece Swimsuit Yes, it’s still snowing outside. Yes, the temperature may have dropped to single digits for some over the past few weeks. What better way to channel the warm sun’s rays from spring and summer than buying a new swimsuit? You don’t have to wear it right now, of course. But it might put a smile […]

That’s how we feel about the Venus Tulum High-Leg One-Piece Swimsuit, which is almost like wearing fabric made out of gorgeous, shiny Skittles. It’s a beautiful specimen of a swimsuit that’s rife with color, shine, a flattering cut, and just about everything we could ask out of an affordable one-piece.

It’s made from metallic rainbow fabric with a crisscross strap pattern in the back as well as a high-leg cut and cheeky coverage to make your legs look even longer than they are. You’ll shine with neon colors from head to toe, no matter where you vacation in the warm weather.

Get the Tulum High-Leg One-Piece Swimsuit for just $79 at Venus! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not only does this suit provide excellent coverage, but it gives you a reason to frolic around and take snaps with your besties. The rainbow colors are so vivid that you’ll be inviting everyone to look even when you’re spending time by the pool instead of the beach.

While this particular print also comes in a bikini two-piece style, the one-piece swimsuit gives the most rainbow vibes, and that’s why you’re going to want to try that one out first. It looks so mesmerizing, and imagine the sun shining on this suit while you’re hanging out trying to get your tan on!

Related: 21 Colorful Tummy-Control Swimsuits That Will Stun in the Sun If you want to turn heads at the beach or pool this summer in bright colors and bold prints, these swimsuits will flatter and stun — details

February is right around the corner, but it’s likely this suit will sell out by the time you’re all ready to get your suntan lotion on and hit the road for a warm tropical vacation. Why not go ahead and get yours now before all the sizes are gone?

If you absolutely love rainbows and being the center of attention, go ahead and lock in your purchase now for this ridiculously rainbow-hued suit. We’re going to be doing the exact same thing.

Get the Tulum High-Leg One-Piece Swimsuit for just $79 at Venus! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? See more Venus products here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us