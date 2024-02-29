Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re (finally) turning the corner into March — who else is excited? March means we’re one step closer to St. Patrick’s Day, Easter and those April showers that bring May flowers. It also means we’re in the middle of transitional weather, otherwise known as a time when nobody knows what to wear.

Just as with fall, layering is key during transitional weather; it may be getting warm-ish, but that doesn’t mean warm! Instead of layering with browns and reds, however, we’re opting for pastels, beiges and bright shades. (Like we said, it’s an exciting time!) Something about bright colors boosts the mood — and the outfit.

If you’re looking for a comfy outer layer to wear with all of your favorite spring ‘fits, we found the perfect match. This trendy bomber jacket is what happens when biker chick meets cozy queen. It’s made with an ultra-stretchy, ultra-fuzzy fleece material that you’re going to want to sleep in! The sherpa feel is soft on the skin and warming — it’s exactly what you crave during these in-between temps.

Get the Mirol Sherpa Fleece Bomber Jacket for $44 (originally $60) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Ribbed hem cuffs, a zipper fly closure and a ribbed scoop neckline give this jacket the “bomber jacket” flair; the length and cut seal the deal. The jacket hits just above the thighs, so it’ll keep you protected from those early spring wind gusts. It also has pockets, making it just as functional as it is stylish!

Speaking of style, if you’re wondering how to style it, know that anything goes — you can dress this jacket up or down for any occasion depending on what pants, top and shoes you choose to wear. For days out on the town, we love the look of this sherpa fleece fully unzipped with a white tee, wide-leg jeans and a chunky pair of boots (and plenty of jewelry, of course!). It’s almost like a cardigan. And whenever it gets a little too chilly, just zip it on up!

If there’s a nicer occasion on the books or if you work in an office, you’ll want to try wearing this jacket with a flowy blouse, shiny black heels, dress pants and a blazer on top. You’ll be the trendiest person in the conference room! There are 22 different colors to choose from, so whether you love the yellows and pinks or prefer more understated, neutral spring colors, you’re covered! Thousands of reviewers rave about the vibrant hues as well as the soft and subtle ones.

Grab your new spring staple for 27% off right now!

