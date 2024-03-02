Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When the seasons start to transition, your skin can feel it — and more often than not, it shows! With sun, UVA and UVB rays flowing rampant, along with blue light, it’s crucial to find products that help protect and moisturize your skin. Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston are known for having flawless skin — and though they have plenty of secrets (and expensive glam teams), we found their favorite face cream at Nordstrom!

In an interview with The Strategist in 2022, Cox spoke highly of this “Rich Cream,” stating, “It feels wonderful, and my skin feels moisturized. I use the body cream too. My skin is so dehydrated all the time, so I need as much help as I can get. The face cream has a little bit of retinol in it, which we all know is very magical for the skin. The Augustinus Bader products don’t have a strong scent either, which makes me happy because I really hate that for my skin.” Meanwhile, Aniston was reportedly snapped with the cream on The Morning Show set!

Get the Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream for prices starting at $96 at Nordstrom!

The Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream will help you elevate your skincare regimen without throwing it off track. This concentrated and hydrating moisturizer is the perfect finishing product before starting your makeup process. We know, there’s a bit of sticker shock when you see the price tag — but thousands of shoppers swear it’s worth it.

To use this cream, smooth two pumps over a cleansed face, neck and décolletage morning and night. You should use an upward motion when massaging the cream into your jawline and swipe it across the nose to your ears and across your forehead — then follow it up by going over your cheeks.

In terms of ingredients, it features retinol, avocado oil, sunflower seed oil, shea butter and more to create moisture and seal it into the skin. Don’t forget SPF after if you’re going outside! This cream comes free from sulfates, phthalates, parabens, petrochemicals, mineral oil, silicone, talc, fragrances and gluten for a healthy choice. Further, this cream helps to protect from free-radical damage and oxidative stress in the process.

While reviewing this soothing moisturizer, one Nordstrom shopper said, “This cream is like liquid gold price-wise. However, it really works! Worth every penny. I have seen the lines on my forehead around my mouth decrease. This is the first time I’ve written a positive review about a skincare cream.”

Another Nordstrom shopper added, “It works amazing. You have to know how to use this product. This cream is not going to work solely as a “moisturizer,” especially if you have dry skin. Think of it like a serum. I wash my face, put this on and then seal in all the goodness with a good moisturizer. It makes my skin glow like pure diamonds.”

If you’re looking for a way to elevate your skin routine without much fuss, try this A-lister-approved moisturizing face cream. It’s worth the splurge!

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out more from Augustinus Bader here, and don’t forget to scope out the Nordstrom sale section for more great finds!

