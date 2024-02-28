Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s still cold out for many of Us. While we would like to picture ourselves basking in the sun on a hot July day, we’ve still got a while to go. Moisturizing your skin is important at all times of year, but especially when the air is still dry and chilly. If it feels like you can never put enough lotion on, we’re in the same boat — blame the cold!

We all know classic skincare brands like Aveeno, Neutrogena, CeraVe, Olay and Cetaphil that design products to cleanse and hydrate our skin; but sometimes, the classics get buried under trendy new products and ingredients that may or may not be effective. When it comes to skincare products, the term “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” perfectly encapsulates the benefit of using tried-and-true formulas that are proven — via science and reviews — to work.

If you’re looking to deeply hydrate your skin for the remainder of the season (and beyond), we found some of the best products from trusted brands that get thousands of five-star reviews. In addition to using these products, there are other habits that can help you maintain soft, smooth skin and retain that hard-earned moisture; according to Jipsha Thakrar, the R&D manager at Aveeno Body, these lifestyle practices include adding a humidifier to your living space, exfoliating regularly, limiting time in the bathtub, avoiding harsh cleansers and drinking plenty of water. If you do these things alongside using a best-selling moisturizer, you’ll be golden (and glowing)!

Check out our favorite body and face lotions, washes and creams from all of our favorite trusted brands. Bonus: You can find them all for $20 and under at Target!

Calm and Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer

This fragrance-free, lightweight formula is designed with sensitive skin in mind. It contains prebiotic oat concentrate and feverfew, ingredients that work together to deeply soothe and restore moisture for 24 hours.

Get the Aveeno Calm and Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer for $20 at Target!

Moisturizing Face and Body Cream

Over 14,000 reviewers give this face and body cream five stars at Target alone! The cream restores the skin’s protective barrier using three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid to hydrate.

Get the CeraVe Moisturizing Face and Body Cream for $15 at Target!

Fresh Outlast White Strawberry and Mint Body Wash

Soft skin starts in the shower. This body wash cleans your skin without stripping it of moisture, giving you a healthy glow — and providing an amazing fruity smell. It will feel like every shower is a luxe spa day!

Get the Olay Fresh Outlast White Strawberry and Mint Body Wash for $7 at Target!

Unscented Moisturizing Body Lotion

A lightweight combination of avocado oil, essential vitamins B5 and B3 (niacinamide), vitamin E and glycerin helps to moisturize your body while protecting against the five signs of skin sensitivity.

Get the Cetaphil Unscented Moisturizing Body Lotion for $16 at Target!

Norwegian Formula Hand Cream

If you haven’t tried this intensive Norwegian formula that instantly softens rough, dry hands, your mind is about to be blown. Over 200 applications are contained in this two-ounce tube, so carry it with you in your purse or car for hydration all season long.

Get the Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream for Dry and Rough Hands for $6 at Target!

