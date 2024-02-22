Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s something unbelievably satisfying about purging the dirt, sweat and toxins from your pores. Somehow, you feel lighter. Whether you use a mud mask or an exfoliating scrub, the gratification that comes from having ultra-clean skin is unmatched. It’s similar to a deep cleaning of the house or a clear-out of your closet — out with the old, in with the new!

In the case of this exfoliating peel, the “new” is antioxidants, enzymes, botanicals, extracts and other anti-inflammatory ingredients. It is designed to even skin tone, smooth, brighten and resurface your skin, even if you suffer from extensive sun damage! Key ingredients include cherry purée, lactic acid and the pineapple-derived enzyme bromelain. These powerhouses work together to give you a soft, glowing complexion!

Cherry purée contains anti-inflammatory vitamins and antioxidants for overall nourishment, while lactic acid is known for its ability to gently exfoliate the skin, smooth texture, brighten skin’s appearance and reduce discoloration by speeding up cell turnover. Bromelain is a unique enzyme that removes dead surface proteins in a gentle, non-invasive fashion. While the ingredients are powerful, they are also incredibly soothing!

Other luxurious ingredients like honeysuckle flower extract, pomegranate extract and witch hazel are just cherries on top (pun intended). The first touch of your skin post-peel will have you questioning if your finger is dragging along a sheet of slick butter — soft, hydrated and perfectly smooth!

Plus, if you’re into efficiency (aren’t we all?), this peel goes on in the shower and takes merely three to five minutes to activate. Simply apply to your cleansed skin and let the shower steam do the magic! It takes just a few minutes for the cherry enzymes to activate, and once they do, it’ll be so worth it! One thing to note: The brand recommends limiting sun exposure for a week after using this product, so if a trip to Mexico is on the agenda (we’re jealous!), make sure to time the peel properly.

Reviewers love the way this peel makes them feel inside and out, giving them a spa-like experience at home. The votes are in: It’s worth the price! One calls it her “favorite peel” offering “immediate results”.

“I love this peel! I was introduced to it while getting a facial at a luxury spa. Very easy to use, just apply with a brush and leave on for five minutes. I see instant results after taking it off. My skin and face looks smooth and even tone, pores appear smaller. You only need a thin layer all over the face. I know it’s somwhat pricey for a peel, but the results are worth it. Highly recommend!”

And if smell is important to you, rest assured — reviewers say it smells “exactly like cherry pie”! Okay, we’re ready to glow and smell great too. Adding to cart!

