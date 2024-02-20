Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you haven’t hopped on the collagen peptide train yet and instead waited patiently for a reason to, let this be your sign. Collagen supplementation just may be one of the easiest ways on the planet to get shinier hair, smoother skin and stronger nails — well, the right collagen, that is. There are a seemingly infinite number of collagen supplements on the market, making it hard to decipher the high-quality ones from the low-quality ones filled with trendy yet ineffective ingredients.

When choosing a collagen supplement, it’s important to first check the ingredients. Although it sounds simple, this allows you to look for the product that gives you the biggest bang for your collagen buck. To reap the hair, skin, nail, joint and gut health benefits, collagen types one and three are paramount. We found a high-quality, highly-rated collagen peptide powder that contains the tried-and-true collagen types one and three, known to yield benefits you’ll see and feel.

Get the Insta Skincare Collagen Peptides Powder for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

This powder harnesses the proven superpowers of collagen from grass-fed bovine to give both your skin and hair a radiant glow. The supplement improves skin elasticity, reduces wrinkles and fine lines, restores the skin barrier and promotes hair growth, among many other things — while also working behind the scenes to strengthen bones, joints and ligaments. If collagen sounds like the superwoman of proteins, that’s because it is! These collagen peptides are designed to improve your overall health from the inside out.

Related: This Supplement Is Here to Save Your Hair, Skin and Nails It doesn’t matter if you’re 62, 42 or 22; hair thinning and loss is a major bummer. Even when you try to do everything right — using all the strengthening shampoos, keratin treatments, expensive masks and thickening sprays — some hair loss is inevitable with aging. But that doesn’t mean you should run out of […]

Speaking of protein, each scoop of this powder contains nine grams. Since it is unflavored, you can boost the protein count of any drink without even realizing! It couldn’t be easier to incorporate into your daily routine. Simply add one scoop daily to your morning coffee, post-workout shake, fruit smoothie — or even water! And if beverages aren’t your thing, you can also mix it into oatmeal, yogurt or soup.

So, while you might not taste or notice it in your drink, you’ll sure start to notice it when you look in the mirror. Fuller hair, a bright complexion, smooth texture, fewer lines and overall supple skin are just a few things you’ll start to see after taking this supplement. Reviewers love the way it makes them look and feel, calling it an “amazing and delicious game-changer” that is “easily digested and works fast.” For many, it’s their new go-to.

“I can see how lines around my mouth have softened and my skin looks and feels plumper, tighter, than a month ago. Brown spots have faded and the skin looks like it is regaining elasticity, and the ridges in my nails are getting smoother. I have been super amazed.”

With a majority of reviewers giving this powder five stars, we can’t wait to try it for ourselves. Grab a bag for 20% off using code: INSTAPOUCH20.

Get the Insta Skincare Collagen Peptides Powder for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? Shop other collagen peptide powders on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Related: This Collagen Supplement Helps Users 'Look and Feel Younger' — Over 40% Off Aren’t we all searching for the Fountain of Youth? Maybe an actual fountain doesn’t exist, but a youth-inducing combination of lifestyle and environmental factors, genetics, minerals, vitamins and proteins does! Collagen is a protein touted for its ability to restore skin elasticity, strengthen bones, promote hair and nail growth and support connective tissues. There are […]

Disclaimer: We do not review the claims made by the manufacturer, and on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. The products featured are not made or sold by Us, and we make no representations about the accuracy of the claims or the contents/quality of the promoted supplements Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.