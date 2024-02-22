Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Instead of having to scour the internet to find bits and pieces of Gwyneth Paltrow‘s skincare and wellness routine, sifting through endless claims of what she “reportedly” uses or “is said to” use, Paltrow is kind enough to lay it all out for us. In a 12-minute video for Vogue, she walked curious fans through her morning, starting with her pre-workout smoothie, cleansing routine, de-puffing tips and her favorite exfoliating products — and ending with her everyday makeup routine. (Note that most products mentioned in the video are from Goop, her clean beauty brand.)

But before everything skincare, she dry brushes her skin to exfoliate and improve circulation. If you’re unfamiliar with dry brushing, it’s a method of exfoliation that removes dead skin cells without any lotions, oils or scrubs — it’s exactly what it sounds like. Paltrow recommends a brush like this one, as it has just enough resistance but isn’t too hard or too soft.

Get the Goop Beauty Dry Exfoliating Brush for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Aside from exfoliating, dry brushing (with the proper brush) has an impressive slew of benefits for the mind and body. It is known to invigorate your senses as it stimulates your nervous system, giving you a boost of energy — which who doesn’t need in the morning? It also stimulates the lymphatic system, the network of vessels and tissues that drain and circulate lymph throughout the body.

That’s what’s happening on the inside, but what happens on the outside is almost more exciting for many of Us. This brush gives dull skin a silky-smooth texture and an overall glowy look both instantly and in the long term after consistent use. Sisal fiber bristles sweep away the dead skin cells that have been hiding your beautiful skin, allowing you to showcase the radiance you already have! Every use will leave your skin buttery soft, bright, clean and free of toxins.

The 51-year-old recommends dry brushing before your morning shower for a revitalizing, awakening experience. Simply start at your feet and brush upward toward your heart. Do this for your entire body, brushing toward your heart, using small and circular strokes. In three to five minutes, you will reap all of the benefits! The only spot you should avoid brushing is your face — the face has thinner skin than the rest of the body and is much more sensitive, so exfoliate the face in a different, more gentle way!

If you want to enter full wellness mode, try using your dry brushing time as meditation time or as a moment to practice gratitude, plan your day or just connect with your body. Gwyneth does it all before 7 a.m. — and often makes one of her famous “boyfriend breakfasts” as well!

