Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Karlie Kloss is always on the go. And now that she’s a mother of two, her schedule is even more intense. With such a busy lifestyle and constant travel on the agenda, we’re always wondering how Kloss steps off the plane looking like a supermodel (well, literally). How do her legs not ache and tense up from a combination of jet lag, immobility and lack of sleep? (If you’ve had a baby, you know!)

Well, as you might guess, the 31-year-old has a routine — and we’re not talking about her diet, makeup or skincare routine. She has an unexpected trick up her sleeve, and believe it or not, it’s on her feet! Her secret is compression socks, something she deems absolutely essential for travel. When going through her travel bag, she told Us a few years back that she relies on Comrad Compression Socks to help with circulation. And if you follow her on Instagram, you’ve likely seen her posts about these wearable wellness accessories. She’s been a fan for years now, including during her pregnancy, calling them “the socks that got me through.”

Get the Comrad Nylon Knee-High Moderate Compression Socks for $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Comrad socks are designed to improve circulation throughout your travel experience, but also for daily life. They put a select amount of pressure on your legs to keep blood flowing properly, which allows you to feel more energized and prevents blood from pooling near your feet. A gradient-style support puts different levels of pressure on different parts of your legs — typically tightest at the ankle and looser as it goes up your leg.

There are three different levels of compression to choose from, each with unique uses and benefits. Light compression is used for mild discomfort and swelling, while moderate compression offers more support and therefore more energy. It is commonly used for long travel days and varicose veins, but can also be used during pregnancy (just like Karlie!). Firm compression is typically used by endurance athletes to speed up recovery and decrease swelling.

Related: Everything From Comfy Sweats to Luscious Lingerie Is Up to 70% Off at Lounge Valentine’s Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean flattering fashion and incredible intimates have to take a backseat! Lounge is known for its top-tier offering, and trust Us, it never disappoints. The styles are the ideal combination of sexy, comfy, trendy, flattering and versatile. Can you tell we’re obsessed? Generally, Lounge items are on […]

Whichever level of compression you choose, you can rest easy knowing that the socks are beyond comfortable and securely fitting. They have a cushioned heel and toe for all-day wear, ultra-breathable fabric and antimicrobial technology to prevent odor and bacteria buildup. Plus, there are countless cute and colorful styles for all compression levels! Grab a striped pair for yourself and an ombré pair for your mom. You can even grab a pair for your brother or boyfriend if you’d like — these “miracle socks” are unisex!

So there you have it: The secret’s out! Who else is ready to travel and lounge like a model?

Related: More Than 11,000 Reviewers Adore This Transitional Off-the-Shoulder Sweater If you’re finding sweaters to be less and less enticing, we get it — you’re ready to switch out all of the fabric for shorts and flip-flops. But if you look or dare step outside for a few moments, you’ll have a harsh reality check: It’s still freezing. Yes, we’ve passed the hump of Valentine’s […]

Get the Comrad Nylon Knee-High Moderate Compression Socks for $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other compression socks on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!