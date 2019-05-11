Karlie Kloss: What’s in My Bag?

Everyone has baggage — especially Karlie Kloss. Not only does she carry her Christian Dior tote, but the host and judge of Project Runway also has “bags within bags,” she tells Us. “My picture [should be] in the dictionary with ‘bag lady.’”

The 26-year-old Kode With Klossy founder, and newlywed to Joshua Kushner, opens up.

Put a Sock in It

“Whenever I’m getting on a flight, I’ve got a whole routine. I wear Comrad’s compression socks to help with overall circulation.”

Hot and Heavy

“I love hot sauce. Cholula is my go-to. I always have a little ketchup-size packet for when I need a kick.”

Key to Her Success

“My keys are a unique situation. I’ve got a big giraffe keychain, so it makes it easy to find my keys in my purse when I’m digging for them. I look like a janitor!”

Flying High

“I’m definitely shameless on an airplane. I’ll do my whole skincare routine when coming in for a landing. I’ll be doing an Estée Lauder face mask and curling my eyelashes.”

Staying Connected

“I’ve got the iPhone XR. I live on my phone. I actually think I could go anywhere in the world at any time with just my iPhone, and there I am, with my giant bag of things I need to survive.”

What else is inside Kloss’ tote? An iPad Air in a pink case and keyboard; an Apple Pencil; an Apple Watch; AirPods; a Pamela Barsky canvas pouch; clear plastic pouches; a Chanel cardholder; an Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair eye mask, Double Wear concealer, Pure Color Envy lip balm and lipstick in Prowl; a Saje Arrive Revived Oil; a jade roller; a travel size Carolina Herrera Good Girl fragrance; a Glossier Balm DotCom in Birthday; snacks from Bubble Goods, Inc., a pink S’well bottle; an MTA card; cash; Euros; a Juice Press card; a green Shinola notebook; a Silk slip mask in pink; a note from her mother; Band-Aids; scrunchies; a little bag of safety pins; double-sided tape; Vejo bottle and vitamin pods, and a City Bike key tag.

Project Runway airs on Bravo, Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

