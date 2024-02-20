Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Valentine’s Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean flattering fashion and incredible intimates have to take a backseat! Lounge is known for its top-tier offering, and trust Us, it never disappoints. The styles are the ideal combination of sexy, comfy, trendy, flattering and versatile. Can you tell we’re obsessed?

Generally, Lounge items are on the pricier end of the spectrum, but some of the bestselling styles are on sale at the Lounge Outlet. You’re essentially getting all of the classic bras, panties, lingerie sets, pajamas, bikinis, sweatpants, leggings and sweatshirts for a fraction of the price — there are hundreds of top items available to choose from!

And we’re not talking small deals either. The items are up to 70% off, with most falling in the 50-to-70 range. So whether you’ve been on the lookout for a new piece or are just browsing, you have more to lose by not checking out the sale! (And if you need to justify it to yourself, just remember that bras, panties and loungewear are items you need regardless.) Why not get the best of the best for a steal of a deal? It’s time to get your sexy (and comfy) on!

5 Fabulous Finds at the Lounge Outlet Sale

1. New staple: This ribbed T-shirt bra is more than just a T-shirt bra. Reviewers call it one of the most “cute and flattering” bras on the market — originally $25, now $10!

Related: 18 Best Adidas Clothing and Shoe Deals Up to 65% Off — Until Friday Happy Presidents’ Day, friends! People often associate Presidents’ Day deals with furniture, mattresses, televisions and appliances, but some footwear, clothing and accessory brands are having major sales too. Adidas is one of them, offering up to 65% off from now until February 23. Yes, you read that right — this Presidents’ Day sale is essentially […]

2. Athleisure queen: Who doesn’t need a new favorite pair of sweatpants? These are plush and oversized, perfect for lounging or a stroll around town — originally $65, now $33!

3. Beach, please: Whether you have a spring break trip planned or not, warmer weather is just around the corner — originally $30, now $9!

4. Ooh la la: It’s lacy, it’s soft, it’s everything you want in a panty. Grab one in pink, black, yellow, red, blue or purple… or all of the above — originally $18, now $7!

5. Bedtime distraction: These cozy pajama shorts have a loose waistband and are made with 75% cotton, so you’ll be as comfortable as you are stunning — originally $30, now $18!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us