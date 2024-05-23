Hailey Bieber is looking to her inner circle for wisdom as she and Justin Bieber get ready to welcome baby No. 1.

“She’s been turning to her celebrity mommy friends for advice, like Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians,” a source exclusively says of Hailey, 27, in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “This is a completely new chapter for Hailey and Justin.”

The insider shares that the couple are “super excited” to expand their family after years of waiting for the right moment.

“This is what they wanted for so long,” the source adds. “Their prayers have been answered.”

Earlier this month, Justin, 30, and Hailey, who tied the knot in 2018, revealed they are expecting their first child. The singer posted a series of photos and videos that showed off Hailey’s growing baby bump.

Many of the twosome’s A-list friends flocked to the comments section to congratulate them. Kylie, 26, who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott, responded to the post with several heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner had an emotional reaction to her friend’s news. “Ahhh here come the tears again,” Kendall, 28, replied.

Hailey’s pal, Ayesha Curry, who is currently expecting baby No. 4 with husband Steph Curry, also offered her congratulations to the happy couple.

After the couple shared their exciting news with the world, an additional source exclusively told Us that Hailey and Justin wanted to “enjoy their alone time together as a couple” before they embarked on the journey of parenthood.

“Hailey has always known she wanted to be a mother, so this is a dream come true,” the insider explained. “Although she always knew she wanted to have a baby, she didn’t want to rush things after getting married.”

The source noted that the secret was so “difficult” for Hailey to keep because she “couldn’t wait to make the big announcement.”

“Now that it’s out there she feels like she’s on cloud nine,” the insider told Us. “Hailey can’t wait for the next chapter and she knows that Justin is going to make an amazing father.”

Since going public with her pregnancy, Hailey has been candid about her progress so far. Earlier this month, the model confessed her go-to craving was a little out of the box.

“Currently my biggest craving 🙈🙈🙈🙈,” she wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a snap of her snack. “Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce 🥲😂. And no, you’re not allowed to judge!”

For more on Hailey’s journey to motherhood, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.