Pregnant Ayesha Curry is “so appreciative” as she gears up to welcome baby No. 4 with Stephen Curry, she told Us Weekly in a new interview.

“I think I love being a little bit older,” Ayesha, 35, exclusively told Us at The Voices of Beauty Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 28. “There’s a level of appreciation and gratitude that I think I didn’t have before, but I think knowing in certainty that this is my last pregnancy, I don’t know, it feels different.”

She continued: “Every little thing is just so important to me. I’m savoring it. And I felt like crap the entire time, but that silver lining is, like, I know what’s on the other side. And so, it’s made things progress extremely fast this time.”

Ayesha revealed earlier this month that she and Stephen, 36, are expecting their fourth child. The couple, who wed in 2011, are already parents of Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, and Canon, 5.

“This is it. This is it because we thought we were done the last time and then it just didn’t feel quite right,” Ayesha told Us on Thursday. “And so, now we know.”

Ayesha and Stephen’s kids are just as happy as they are to have another member join the family. “My two little ones were always thrilled, but as every day goes by, I can tell that my oldest [is] as well,” Ayesha shared. “She’s so excited. At first, she wasn’t, though.”

Although Ayesha is currently in her third trimester, she told Us she and Stephen have yet to pick out a baby name. “We’ve been trying, I don’t know. Nothing,” she explained. “I think we’re just going to wait, see who comes out.”

One thing Ayesha has prioritized during her fourth pregnancy is self-care. “I have three other little ones, so I already didn’t have time. Now I have this little person that’s quite literally taking up space,” she stated. “And so those little reflective moments for self-care that I get are so important. And I think it’s going to be interesting going forward the next couple months to see if I can remind myself of that once the baby’s here.”

Among her favorite self-care rituals are taking a bath and washing her face nightly. Her lifestyle company, Sweet July, launched its first skincare line last year.

“It doesn’t matter how much fun the night was, if I had too much wine, whatever, I will never go to bed without washing my face. I just can’t do it,” she said while chatting about Sweet July Skin during the beauty event showcasing brands, including SHRD Haircare and BeautyStat, and featuring panels about the future of diversity and inclusivity in the beauty industry. “There’s something so ritualistic and cleansing. You feel like you’ve washed the day off. You’re ready to start anew. And so that will always be a non-negotiable for me.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson