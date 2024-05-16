Hailey Bieber Shares Her Strange Pregnancy Craving

Hailey Bieber has shared her “biggest” pregnancy craving and she knows it’s a little strange.

The model posted a picture of a pickle topped with egg salad and hot sauce on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 15.

“Currently my biggest craving 🙈🙈🙈🙈,” she wrote over the image. “Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce 🥲😂.”

Bieber, 27, added: “And no, you’re not allowed to judge!”

The Rhode skincare founder and her husband, singer Justin Bieber, shared the news that they are expecting their first child earlier this month.

Justin posted a series of photos and videos in which Hailey can be seen cradling her growing baby bump on Instagram on May 9.

Bieber previously opened up about wanting to have a child with Justin in an interview with The Sunday Times in May 2023.

“I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” she said, adding that life in the public eye would present an extra challenge. “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

Related: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Relationship Timeline Sorry, Beliebers — there’s only one girl Justin Bieber has eyes for! After facing plenty of ups and downs in their relationship, the heartthrob finally sealed the deal with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), and the pair have been going strong ever since. The couple tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City […]

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Justin, 30, was happy to wait to have children until his wife was ready.

“Justin completely supports Hailey and couldn’t be more proud of her after she spoke out about the reasons she wants to wait before having children,” said the insider. “It’s something they’ve spoken about with each other plenty, but she’s been through a lot this year and he would never want to pressure her into anything she doesn’t feel 100 percent comfortable moving forward with.”

“He knows they’ll have kids when the time is right, but it’s a huge decision and something they both need to be on the same page about,” the source added. “Justin will wait for Hailey as long as she needs.”