Let’s get one thing straight. When it comes to scrubbing away dead skin cells and keeping your face smooth, you should always go light on the exfoliant. You don’t need to rub a ton of walnut shells all over your face. You just don’t! What that does is basically ensure you have a new cycle of worn out, dull, faded skin that’s either too dry or too oily. How do celebrities avoid this faux pas? Easy! They use the right products, and use them sparingly.

Speaking to People, Courteney Cox shared one of her favorite skincare products for bright, smooth, glowing skin: Dermalogica’s Daily Microfoliant.”It really cleans your skin and it also exfoliates, but doesn’t dry you out at all,” she told People of the Dermalogica staple. “I think that’s one of the most important things.”

Typically, so many exfoliating scrubs do little to moisturize your skin after you use them, leaving you with uncomfortably tight skin that feels like you can never moisturize it enough. This affordable exfoliating powder is different for several reasons. Instead of incorporating ground-up shells or other abrasive ingredients, it uses brightening rice-based powder to get the job done. It can be used every day for soft, smooth skin. Plus, it can help with acne, blemishes, uneven texture, and uneven skin tone.

For $18, you get a bottle of the powder that you massage into your skin like a facewash. Watch the powder melt into a cloudlike concoction as you scrub your skin. Rinse for a revitalized face that feels like you’ve just gone through the skincare routine of the angels for a few weeks straight. Add toner and moisturize, and it’s like you had the best facial of your life.

Whether you wash your face too little or too much, Dermalogica’s Daily Microfoliant is a veritable game-changer.

Courteney has glass-like skin, which is clear from all of her photos. If you’ve been looking for a great way to steal her style, this skincare product is a key place to start.

<figure> <img src="https://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/skincare-set-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="highest-rated skincare set"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure><div class="section-description full-intro"><span>Taking care of your skin is important — it is the largest organ in your body! Of course, a good skincare routine requires more than just the occasional facial or skin care product. You have to have a full-fledged, customized regimen that caters to your skin type. Fortunately, creating an effective skincare routine is easier than you think. Thanks to the growing number of skincare sets out there, you can get everything you need to create a perfect routine in one handy package.</span> <span>In this post, we’ll review the top skincare sets of 2023 and give tips to help you choose the right one. Plus, we’ll include sets for every budget and skin type so that you can find the right one for your unique needs. </span></div><div class="buying-guide-list"><div class="bg-widget-list-wrap"><div class="toc-title">Comparing the Leading Skincare Sets of 2023</div><ul class="bg-widget-list"><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#minimo_glow_skincare_set">Minimo Glow Skincare Set</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#tree_of_life_skincare_set">Tree of Life Skincare Set</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#the_ordinary_skincare_set">THE ORDINARY Skincare Set</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#dermalogica_skincare_set">Dermalogica Skincare Set</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#i_dew_care_skincare_set">I DEW CARE Skincare Set</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#image_skincare_set">IMAGE Skincare Set</a></li></ul></div></div> <h2>Comparing the Leading Skincare Sets of 2023</h2> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09K4NC6LB?tag=advon-usw-20">Minimo Glow Skincare Set</a> - Best Overall</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09K4NC6LB?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/minimo-skincare-set-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="minimo skincare set"></a></figure> <div><span>The Minimo Glow Skincare Set is a skincare set that offers confidence and is suitable for sensitive skin. All the products included are unscented and gentle on the skin, making them perfect for those with sensitive skin. Minimo products effectively remove dead skin while nourishing your face with natural ingredients, botanicals, vitamins, and antioxidants. The Glow Starter Pack includes a brightening face scrub to exfoliate your skin, a dark spot corrector for face blemishes, and a moisturizer to hydrate your skin and give you a radiant look. </span> <span>This pack targets various skincare concerns, including brightening uneven skin tone, soothing and hydrating the skin, and moisturizing dry skin. Each product is full-sized, ensuring that you get your money's worth with the set. In addition to the skincare products, the Glow Starter Pack also includes a makeup or accessory bag, allowing you to show off your Minimo swag. This comprehensive skincare set is the best overall pack on the list with so many products and high-quality ingredients.</span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Skincare set suitable for sensitive skin</span></li> <li><span>Unscented and gentle on the skin</span></li> <li><span>Removes dead skin and nourishes with natural ingredients</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Can take a while to see results</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B014PGEJZ6/?tag=advon-usw-20">Tree of Life Skincare Set</a> - Best for All Skin Types</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B014PGEJZ6/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/tree-of-life-skincare-set-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="tree of life skincare set"></a></figure> <div><span>If you’re looking for a comprehensive skincare routine that’s cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested, and made for all skin types and tones, then the Tree of Life Vitamin C Brightening Complete five-pack set is a perfect choice. The set includes a cleanser, toner, serum, eye gel, and <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/reviews/news/the-best-facial-moisturizers-to-get-your-healthy-glow-on/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">moisturizer</a> that reduce the look of dark spots, even out skin tone, minimize the appearance of dark circles and puffiness, and brighten and hydrate your skin. </span> <span>The cleanser gently removes impurities and provides hydration to the skin for a refreshed look, while the toner removes makeup and excess oil and helps keep the skin clean. The serum is great for reducing dark spots and evening out skin tone and the eye gel minimizes puffiness and dark circles around the eyes. Finally, the moisturizer visibly brightens and hydrates the skin for a healthy glow.</span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Improves skin tone and texture</span></li> <li><span>Easy-to-use products with no irritation </span></li> <li><span>Great value</span></li> <li><span>Can work for all skin types</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>May cause irritation for some</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08MCLHV5L?tag=advon-usw-20">THE ORDINARY Skincare Set</a> - Best for Acne-Prone Skin</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08MCLHV5L?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/the-ordinary-skincare-set-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="the ordinary skincare set"></a></figure> <div><span>The Ordinary’s The Balance Set is a fantastic collection of products designed to enhance the look and feel of your skin. The four-piece set includes a Squalance Cleanser, Salicylic Acid 2% Masque, Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, and Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA. This carefully-crafted combination of products will help balance the look of visible shine, reduce the look of enlarged pores, and help with the look of textural irregularities. And it replenishes your skin with moisture to enhance your skin’s natural radiance. </span> <span>The Squalance Cleanser has a specialty formulation to gently cleanse away dirt and oil while preserving your skin's natural lipids while the Salicylic Acid Masque contains 2% salicylic acid, to penetrate deeply into pores and clear away impurities. This set’s Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% serum benefits those with oily or acne-prone skin and the Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA helps rehydrate thirsty skin after cleansing and exfoliation.</span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Affordable option</span></li> <li><span>Suitable for all skin types </span></li> <li><span>Can help with acne</span></li> <li><span>Cruelty-free brand</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Not a lot of product in each container</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087V7SGTX?tag=advon-usw-20">Dermalogica Skincare Set</a> - Most Effective Skincare Starter Kit</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087V7SGTX?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/dermalogica-skincare-set-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="dermalogica skincare set"></a></figure> <div><span>The Dermalogica Discover Healthy Skin Kit is the perfect way to pamper your skin. This professional-grade kit contains four products: a pre-cleanse, a facewash, a <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/reviews/news/get-a-flawless-glow-with-the-best-face-exfoliators/">face exfoliator</a>, and a moisturizer that work together to reveal glowing skin. The pre-cleanse helps to loosen dirt and debris, while the face cleanser washes away impurities without stripping the skin. The face exfoliator polishes away dead skin cells to reveal a glowing complexion. And lastly, the moisturizer nourishes and improves skin texture on the face and around the eyes by smoothing away dehydration lines without being too heavy or greasy. </span> <span>This kit is suitable for all types of skin — dry, sensitive, oily, aging, dull, uneven, and acne-prone, — making it a great choice for anyone looking for an easy and effective way to keep their skin healthy and glowing. </span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Small containers are convenient for travel </span></li> <li><span>A little product goes a long way </span></li> <li><span>High-quality brand </span></li> <li><span>Effective at reducing discoloration and acne </span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Higher price point for travel-sized products</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08DN57GYK?tag=advon-usw-20">I DEW CARE Skincare Set</a> - Best for Sensitive Skin</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08DN57GYK?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/i-dew-care-skincare-set-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="i dew care skincare set"></a></figure> <div><span>The I DEW CARE Skincare Set is a wonderful gift for the skincare lover in your life whether that’s yourself or a loved one. With three high-quality and innovative products, this Korean skincare kit will provide you with a complete routine. The Namaste Kitten Cleanser is a gentle yet effective foam cleanser that gently washes away dirt and impurities from the face. Then, the set’s Yoga Kitten Mask combines kaolin to refine skin with heartleaf extract to calm irritated complexions for a perfectly balanced and clean feeling. Finally, the Juicy Kitten Serum completes the kit with its power greens to boost the skin before moisturizing. </span> <span>This set is great for those with sensitive blemish-prone skin looking for an easy, on-the-go solution to their skincare needs. The combination of kaolin and heartleaf extract works together to leave the skin feeling nourished and balanced. All these revolutionary ingredients are in petite travel-sized bottles, so you can take them wherever you go. </span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Helps calm and balance the skin</span></li> <li><span>Gentle enough for sensitive skin</span></li> <li><span>Reduces redness, inflammation, and acne breakouts</span></li> <li><span>Great for gifting</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Doesn’t include a moisturizer</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XC924CP?tag=advon-usw-20">IMAGE Skincare Set</a> - Best for Travelers</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XC924CP?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/image-skincare-set-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="image skincare set"></a></figure> <div><span>The IMAGE Skincare Set is ideal for those looking to maintain their complexion and keep it healthy and vibrant no matter the time of year. As part of a four-step system, this set first provides a gentle cleanser that helps to remove impurities and makeup from the skin without drying it out. The second step provides a light exfoliator that helps slough away any dead skin cells, leaving the skin feeling refreshed and brighter. This kit’s third step is a potent moisturizer with SPF protection of 30 that nourishes the skin and helps to hydrate it while protecting it from the sun's harmful rays. Finally, the fourth step involves a light <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/reviews/news/nourish-your-skin-overnight-with-the-best-night-serums-of-2023/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">night serum</a> that helps promote cell turnover while you sleep, enhancing the overall appearance of your skin. </span> <span>All of the products are free of parabens and dyes, making them safe for even the most sensitive skin types. The unique blend of antioxidants also helps combat free radical damage while promoting a healthier-looking complexion. </span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Great for travel due to small sizes </span></li> <li><span>Works well on sensitive skin </span></li> <li><span>Moisturizer has SPF protection</span></li> <li><span>A little goes a long way</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Small product sizes may not last long</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3>Choosing a Skincare Kit: A Buyer’s Guide</h3> <div><span>Choosing a skincare set is an important decision. You want to ensure you get the most out of your purchase and that the products you choose fit your skin type and needs. Fortunately, we have this buyer's guide to help know what features to look out for as you shop for your new skincare set: </span> <h3><span>Quality of Ingredients </span></h3> <span>Selecting skincare products that contain non-toxic ingredients is important. These ingredients are gentler on your skin, won't cause any side effects or allergic reactions, and can be more effective at delivering results. Look for products with thorough ingredient lists that are free from parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and artificial fragrances. Taking the time to read and research the ingredient labels can help you to identify which products contain safer, healthier ingredients and which ones don't. </span> <h3><span>Number of Products Included</span></h3> <span>Depending on which skincare routine you prefer, decide on how many products you need in your skincare set to cover all steps in your routine (such as a <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/reviews/news/get-glowy-skin-with-the-best-salicylic-acid-cleansers/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">cleanser</a>, toner, serum, and moisturizer). Ensure that the number of products is enough to fit all your needs so you won’t have to buy extra items later. </span> <h3><span>Suitability </span></h3> <span>Determining which type of product will suit your skin type best is important. If you have oily skin, look for non-comedogenic products to help balance sebum production and clear pores. Look for products that provide deep hydration and nourishment if you have dry skin. If you have combination skin, look for products that provide balanced moisture and control oiliness. And if you have sensitive skin, look for products that are free from irritating ingredients. </span> <h3><span>Cost </span></h3> <span>Consider the cost of the skincare set compared to what it offers in terms of quality, results, bottle sizes, and other features like returns and exchanges or guarantees.</span> <h3><span>Efficacy </span></h3> <span>Look for reviews or testimonials from people who have used the product to get an idea of its effectiveness for your skin type and needs. </span> <h3><span>Personal Preferences</span></h3> <span>Consider whether you like how the products feel on your skin and their smell and texture. Some people may prefer certain types of scents or textures over others, so it is important to think about this before making your final purchase.</span> <h3><span>Brand Reputation</span></h3> <span>Research the company behind the skincare set and read their history and customer feedback regarding their product safety standards and customer service policies. Look for third-party and dermatologist endorsements, such as awards or certifications, that signal quality and high-performance standards so that you know the brand stands behind its products’ claims. </span></div> </div> <div class="buying-guide-faq"> <h2>People Also Asked</h2> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>How often should I use the products in the skincare set?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span> It’s best to use each product according to the instructions. Generally speaking, you should use a cleanser once or twice daily, then follow it up with a toner, a serum, and a moisturizer twice a day. You could also use eye cream at least once a day before bedtime or makeup. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Do skincare sets come with instructions on how to use each product?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span> Yes, the skincare set should come with instructions on how to use each product correctly.</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Is a skincare set better than individual products?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span> It really depends on personal preference and desired outcomes. Some may find that individualized products tailored specifically to their needs work better than a 'one-size-fits-all' approach. However, others may benefit more from having an entire system already pre-prepared since it saves them time and money.</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Should I use the products in a skincare set together or separately?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Typically, you should use the products in a skincare set together since they work synergistically to provide optimal results. But, it’s important to read through the provided instructions to distinguish which products work best together and which would be better for individual use or at different times during your skincare routine. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Is it necessary to use all the products in a skincare set?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>No, it’s not always necessary to use all of the products included within a skincare set. Just keep in mind that brands usually put them together to work safely together and provide you with the most optimal results for your skin type and lifestyle needs. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Does using a skincare set guarantee better skin?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>No, using a skincare set does not guarantee better skin but it can help improve overall skin health when you use it properly and choose the right one for your individual skin type and lifestyle needs. If you’re unsure of which skincare products would work best for you, it’s best to discuss your needs with a dermatologist. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What is the best way to store and keep the skincare set’s products fresh?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>It’s usually best to store the products at room temperature, away from direct sunlight and heat sources (sometimes, you can put some products like<a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/reviews/news/achieve-radiant-glowing-skin-with-the-best-vitamin-c-serum/"> vitamin C serums</a> in the fridge). It’s also important to close the lids tightly so air doesn’t get into the container and ruin the product's efficacy. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Do skincare sets test on animals?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Testing practices can vary from brand to brand. Look for brands that are cruelty-free or vegan if you would like to ensure your skincare set is free from animal testing and animal-derived ingredients. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What are the main benefits of skincare sets?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span> The main benefit of a skincare set is convenience as it provides an entire regimen in one package. Some brands may even offer specialty benefits that can target certain issues such as blemish-clearing ingredients or anti-aging properties. </span></p> </div> </div> </div>