Courteney Cox Swears by This Non-Drying Scrub for Smooth, Glowing Skin

Let’s get one thing straight. When it comes to scrubbing away dead skin cells and keeping your face smooth, you should always go light on the exfoliant. You don’t need to rub a ton of walnut shells all over your face. You just don’t! What that does is basically ensure you have a new cycle of worn out, dull, faded skin that’s either too dry or too oily. How do celebrities avoid this faux pas? Easy! They use the right products, and use them sparingly.

Speaking to People, Courteney Cox shared one of her favorite skincare products for bright, smooth, glowing skin: Dermalogica’s Daily Microfoliant.”It really cleans your skin and it also exfoliates, but doesn’t dry you out at all,” she told People of the Dermalogica staple. “I think that’s one of the most important things.”

Typically, so many exfoliating scrubs do little to moisturize your skin after you use them, leaving you with uncomfortably tight skin that feels like you can never moisturize it enough. This affordable exfoliating powder is different for several reasons. Instead of incorporating ground-up shells or other abrasive ingredients, it uses brightening rice-based powder to get the job done. It can be used every day for soft, smooth skin. Plus, it can help with acne, blemishes, uneven texture, and uneven skin tone.

For $18, you get a bottle of the powder that you massage into your skin like a facewash. Watch the powder melt into a cloudlike concoction as you scrub your skin. Rinse for a revitalized face that feels like you’ve just gone through the skincare routine of the angels for a few weeks straight. Add toner and moisturize, and it’s like you had the best facial of your life.

Whether you wash your face too little or too much, Dermalogica’s Daily Microfoliant is a veritable game-changer.

Courteney has glass-like skin, which is clear from all of her photos. If you’ve been looking for a great way to steal her style, this skincare product is a key place to start.

