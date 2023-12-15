Give the Gift of Glow With This Top-Selling Skincare Kit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The new year is almost upon us, and that means setting (and hopefully keeping) resolutions. If one of those resolutions happens to include achieving clear, hydrated, and positively glowing skin, there’s an easy way to get there. There’s no secret to looking fantastic, you know. You just have to be consistent to see true results. And you need to try this top-selling 3-piece skincare kit that’s all about helping you cleanse and exfoliate for your best skin yet.

Related: 15 Best Face Scrubs in 2023 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Learn more! No matter how deep your knowledge of skincare goes, there’s one product that everyone knows. Face wash? Okay, yes. But we’re talking about the even more exciting face scrubs. Nearly everyone has had a […]

The Best Cleanse + Glow Set omes with three full-sized products, including an exfoliator to help you polish away dead skin cells to reveal a newly-glowing complexion. First, wash with the Precleanse to remove makeup and other debris, and then blast away dirt and impurities with Special Cleansing Gel for a flawless, squeaky clean look. That’s your base skin, set and ready for toner, essence, moisturizer, and anything else you need to give your skin a boost in all the ways you really need it. And it’s on sale right now at Dermalogica!

Get the Best Cleanse + Glow Set for just $109 at Dermalogica! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

This set is the perfect remedy for dull, stressed out skin. It includes some of Dermalogica’s best-selling full-sized products to help you establish or refresh your skincare routine. You’ll remove oil without clogging your pore, calm and soothe your skin, and remove dulling debris that makes your face feel more dull than it should be.

Related: Say Hello to Smoother Skin With This Gentle Exfoliant That Minimizes Pores You heard it here first: exfoliating is the new contouring. A few years ago, we never implemented these skincare strategies — and now, we can’t live without them! Exfoliation achieves renewal and radiance by removing dead skin cells, evening skin tone and smoothing skin. Who needs a facial when you can just exfoliate from home? […]

Shoppers have chimed in, with over 90 five-star reviews. One proclaimed this set contained the “best products ever!” “Love this set,” they wrote. “Keeps my skin looking great.”

Another knew exactly how their wife would feel to receive the kit. “I already know my wife’s eyes will light up when she opens it Christmas morning.”

It’s time to step into the new year with freshly-exfoliated, nourished, and soft skin. You deserve to skip the thirsty skin and thrive with a gorgeous, comfortable face that has all the nutrients it needs to shine. You’ll be saying “I woke up like this” sooner than later in 2024.

Get the Best Cleanse + Glow Set for just $109 at Dermalogica! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? See more Dermalogica products here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!