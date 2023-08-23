Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You heard it here first: exfoliating is the new contouring. A few years ago, we never implemented these skincare strategies — and now, we can’t live without them! Exfoliation achieves renewal and radiance by removing dead skin cells, evening skin tone and smoothing skin. Who needs a facial when you can just exfoliate from home? But we’ve struggled to find an exfoliant that won’t irritate our skin. That is, until Dermalogica released a brand-new beauty product this summer!

The Liquid Peelfoliant is a gentle-yet-effective exfoliant that gives your complexion the ultimate glow-up. This anti-aging aid reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles — all while minimizing pores and evening skin tone. After application, you’ll immediately notice brighter, smoother skin! Read on to find out why this new chemical peel belongs in your cosmetics cabinet.

Get the Liquid Peelfoliant for just $64 at Dermalogica!

If a “professional-grade at-home peel” sounds intimidating to you, have no fear! That’s just another way of saying you don’t have to schlep to the spa for a fancy treatment. Formulated with a blend of 30% acids and enzymes (including essential AHAs and BHAs), this potent peel gently gets the job done! In addition to exfoliation, this product provides long-lasting hydration so your skin will feel nice and nourished.

To apply, simply massage this Liquid Peelfoliant onto dry skin, leave on for 1-3 minutes and then rinse. Bye-bye, dullness, fine lines and clogged pores! Hello, luminous glow!

Even though this product is relatively new to Dermalogica, reviewers are already raving about the results! “This Liquid Peelfoliant is gentle on skin yet has some powerful benefits,” one shopper said. “This includes reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, evens out skin tone for brighter skin and minimizes the appearance of pores. I just love how it instantly made my skin so soft and smooth with a more radiant, healthier, youthful appearance.”

Another customer gushed, “A peel that actually clears pores, helps with the look of fine lines, and smooths skin? Um, yes please! I have fairly sensitive skin but this peel did not irritate my skin at all or cause any sensitivity. I struggle a lot with clogged pores and I was surprised to see how clear my skin looked after just a few uses. My skin also felt smoother after a single use.”

Finally an exfoliant that won’t irritate our skin! Shop this Liquid Peelfoliant from Dermalogica today!

