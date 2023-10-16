Your account
We all can learn a thing or two about loving our skin — no matter the condition — thanks to Riverdale star Lili Reinhart. For years, she’s spoken candidly about her struggles with cystic acne. Recently, Reinhart took to Instagram with a major update. “Since I was 12, I’ve struggled with acne. My skin has suffered consistent breakouts, hyperpigmentation, redness, and scarring,” she captioned a carousel of stunning, makeup-free selfies. “I feel impassioned and motivated to find solutions for not only myself but others who struggle,” she added. “This is my skin now, makeup-free… no filter.”

So, what products does the 27-year-old use to clear her skin in a pinch? Though her social media post teased something she’s working on, Reinhart previously starred in a campaign for skincare brand Dermalogica back in 2018. During a chat with Us Weekly, she confessed to applying a light layer of Dermalogica’s Breakout Clearing Booster all over her face nightly. She even used it as a spot treatment! The brand has received a slew of accolades over the years, and if you’re interested in learning more, you can snag the same acne treatment at Amazon — seriously!

Get the Dermalogica Breakout Clearing Booster for $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

If you’re in the market for a blemish-clearing treatment which won’t dry your skin out in the process, you’ve officially met your match. Salicylic acid is one of the helpful ingredients which removes build-up in your pores, washes away bacteria and promotes cell turnover to reveal smoother, healthier-looking skin. While most spot treatments are known for leaving skin parched after application, the Breakout Clearing Booster treatment also locks in moisture and soothes irritated skin.

If Reinhart’s enthusiastic shout-out isn’t enough to convince you, this product has over 600 5-star reviews from shoppers impressed by the “life-changing” effects. Reviewers claim to have seen significant changes to their skin, noting this treatment worked on numerous types of acne. “I was having very bad hormonal acne flare-ups and couldn’t get rid of all the small little bumps either,” one shopper wrote. “With this, my skin is better than it’s ever been. I haven’t had a giant deep pimple in well over a year when I used to always have at least one at all times.” With the cold winter air approaching, it’s time to make decisions which will keep your complexion properly moisturized and clear through the harshest months of the year.

Regardless if you experience frequent breakouts or occasional hormonal blemishes, this zit-zapping treatment may be exactly what your skincare regimen has been missing.

