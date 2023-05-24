Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Used This Augustinus Bader Cream on Set — On Sale Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to Jennifer Aniston, I’ll have what she’s having. Fashion, fitness, food, you name it! On more than one occasion, I’ve brought in a picture of the blonde beauty to my hair salon in the hopes of recreating “The Rachel.” The Friends alum is the classic girl-next-door with the perfect golden glow. Seriously, her complexion is flawless! So, naturally, I’ve done extensive research to figure out the secret behind her smooth skin. And it’s most likely the Augustinus Bader Rich Cream.

According to an Instagram Stories post that’s since been removed, Aniston’s regimen to get camera-ready on the set of The Morning Show included this cult-favorite cream. Other celebrity fans reportedly include Victoria Beckham, Hailey Bieber, Margot Robbie, Sandra Oh and Dakota Johnson (just some of the most beautiful women in the world, no big deal). Even the name itself suggests this cream is luxe. This anti-aging treatment leaves skin looking youthful, hydrated, soft and smooth with far fewer fine lines and wrinkles. While this prices normally start at $92, you can now snag this premium product on sale at Violet Grey for 25% off!

The premiere destination for high-end beauty, Violet Grey is throwing a Put It In The Bag Event with major deals on skincare, haircare and makeup. Take 25 to 50 percent off a wide selection of staples for one week only!

Below are some of our other favorites from this special savings event. Shop now before it’s too late!

