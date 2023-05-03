13 Amazing Deals You Can Grab Even Before Memorial Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Memorial Day is coming up! We know it’s tempting to hold off on making any big purchases before the big shopping weekend hits, but for some things, you just might not want to wait any longer. And you shouldn’t have to!

We’ve rounded up 13 of the best home and fashion deals from across the internet that you can nab weeks before Memorial Day. Shop below!

Nectar — 33% off everything!

Our Absolute Favorite: The Welcome May sale is in full effect, which means you can save big on fan-favorites like The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress!

Shop all Nectar products here!

Cozy Earth — Up to 30% off sitewide!

Our Absolute Favorite: It may not be Memorial Day yet, but the Mother’s Day sales are here! Upgrade your bedding with our absolute cooling fave, the bamboo viscose Cozy Earth Comforter!

Shop all Cozy Earth products here!

Wayfair — Up to 70% off rugs!

Our Absolute Favorite: There’s a reason this Union Rustic Giannini Geometric Moroccan Area Rug has over 100,000 reviews. It will look great in any home!

Shop all Wayfair rugs deals here!

Parachute — Last Chance items on sale!

Our Absolute Favorite: Parachute’s Last Chance section is incredible right now, featuring deals on everything from bedding to elevated loungewear, like this Linen House Dress!

Shop all Parachute Last Chance deals here!

Ooni — Outdoor pizza oven price drop!

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re pretty sure nearly everyone on Earth wants their own pizza oven. Did you know you could grab a portable one on sale for just $299? Check out this Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven while it’s $100 off!

Shop all Ooni products here!

Nordstrom — Nearly 400 items on limited-time sale!

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s hard to pick just one item from a Nordstrom sale section, but when we saw the sale price on the Our Place Always Pan 2.0, we knew we needed to share!

Shop all Nordstrom limited-time sale items here!

J.Crew — Get an Extra 60% off select sale styles with code SALEONSALE

Our Absolute Favorite: Now this is a major deal! Grab super stylish, high-quality fashion finds marked way, way down with code SALEONSALE during the Midseason Sale. Our pick? This Garçon Cotton Poplin Shirt, on sale in nearly every colorway!

Shop all J.Crew Midseason Sale items here!

lululemon — We Made Too Much items marked down!

Our Absolute Favorite: You know we’re not going to miss a chance to save big on the absolutely iconic Align High-Rise Pants. Everyone loves these leggings!

Shop all lululemon We Made Too Much items here!

Moon Pod — 25% off nearly everything!

Our Absolute Favorite: If you have yet to experience the original Moon Pod, this is your moment! This “anti-anxiety float chair” is a must for cozy relaxation!

Shop all Moon Pod products here!

Brooklinen — 25% off sitewide!

Our Absolute Favorite: Brooklinen’s annual birthday sale has begun, meaning it’s time to upgrade your sheets. Why not start with the brand’s top bestseller, the Luxe Sateen Sheets?

Shop all Brooklinen products here!

Solo Stove — Up to 35% off fire pits!

Our Absolute Favorite: Want to create lasting bonfire memories with friends and family in your backyard? Check out the Yukon 2.0 fire pit!

Shop all Solo Stove fire pits here!

Backcountry — 25% off this season’s water gear!

Our Absolute Favorite: Planning on doing some surfing, waterskiing, tubing or other fun water activities this summer? Make sure you don’t miss out on the deal on this Rip Curl Dawn Patrol Long-Sleeve Wetsuit Jacket. Sale price reflected in cart!

Shop all of this season’s water gear on sale here!

Walmart — Up to 65% off flash deals!

Our Absolute Favorite: This Pooboo 3-in-1 Foldable Exercise Bike is about to transform your health and fitness journey. It’s a stationary bike, but it also comes with arm resistance bands and dumbbells!

Shop all Walmart flash deals here!

