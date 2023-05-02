Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who does it better than Princess Kate? The ravishing royal is always impeccably dressed, whether she’s attending a lavish event or keeping it casual with her kids. Every week, we find fashion inspiration from her. Realistically, however, most of the pieces she wears aren’t quite within our reach.

The Princess of Wales often wears high-price pieces, but even when she rocks something more within our budget, it usually sells out before we have a chance to order it. That’s why we’ve had to become experts at channeling her looks for less. It’s how we ended up adding this beautiful dress to our Amazon cart!

Get the Prettygarden Midi Long Puff-Sleeve Pleated Dress for just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Princess of Wales visited the Indian Streatery in Birmingham, UK on April 20, alongside her husband, Prince William. She wore the Karen Millen Long Sleeve Woven Pleated Midi Trench Dress, a coat/dress hybrid, in a deep fuchsia shade. It had a pleated skirt, a defined waistline, long sleeves and a V-neckline with a surplice effect thanks to the lapels. The dress, of course, quickly sold out — though we weren’t too keen on spending $315 anyway (and that’s the sale price). And so, our search began.

We knew we had struck gold when we spotted this Prettygarden dress. The Rose Red color looks extremely similar to the shade Kate wore, and it shares numerous other similar details. It has a pleated midi skirt, a cinched waist, a surplice neckline and long sleeves. One thing it doesn’t have in common, however, is the price, as this dress is under $50!

Get the Prettygarden Midi Long Puff-Sleeve Pleated Dress for just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

This midi dress, which also comes in nine other shades, can be styled in different ways for different occasions. You can take a cue from Kate and slip on a pair of pumps in a similar shade, or you could try a pair of strappy, open-toe stilettos. Add on some sparkling jewelry and a clutch and you’re all set for a wedding or fancy date night.

Feel free to dress it down a bit with slip-on sneakers too, or wear it to work with a blazer and flats. So many ideas are coming to Us already!

Get the Prettygarden Midi Long Puff-Sleeve Pleated Dress for just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Prettygarden here and discover more dresses to add to your cart here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!