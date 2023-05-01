Nab a Woven Handbag Just Like Adele’s — But for 98% Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dreaming of designer? While we definitely love to treat ourselves to a real designer accessory on special occasions, we still have a price limit — and those special occasions never come soon enough. We especially get that high-fashion itch when we see celebrities like Adele carrying a handbag we know we’d wear everywhere.

Finding similar styles to name-brand bags is far from the easiest task. The thing is, we’re picky. We don’t want pieces that skimp on the details, look super cheap or start falling apart within seconds. Finding high-quality, designer-like bags at a great price is rare, so when we do find one, we know we need to share!

Get the Highyu Soft PU Leather Woven Handbag for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

We knew we needed a bag like this when we saw photos of Adele sitting courtside at the Lakers vs. Grizzlies NBA game on April 28. While the “Easy on Me” songstress kept it cozy in sweats and sneakers, a very high-end bag sat in her lap: the Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie Leather bag in white — priced at $2,650.

The handwoven design was instantly recognizable among fashion lovers, and we wanted the look ASAP. It’s perfect for summer, especially in white! But what if we don’t want to spend thousands? No problem. We don’t even have to spend $50!

We found a look-alike bag on Amazon, and shoppers say when they wear it, friends actually think it’s an expensive designer find. It’s made of PU leather but features an extremely similar woven design and slouchy dumpling silhouette, à la Adele’s, and it has that chic knot detail on the handle!

This handheld bag is the perfect size for daily essentials, and it has a golden zip closure to keep your belongings safe. There’s also a zip pocket on the inside, great for separately storing your phone, cards, keys, makeup, etc. It even comes in a white shade to help you channel the Grammy winner, though it’s available in green, apricot and black too!

When you grab this Highyu bag, you’re paying literally 2% of the cost of the designer option. That’s $2,605 in savings. You’ll even get fast, free shipping if you have Amazon Prime. Well, what are we waiting for?

