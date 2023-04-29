Shoppers Love How Snatched They Look in This $36 Shapewear Bodysuit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all have a bit of a complicated relationship with shapewear. Many of us view it as a necessary evil. We want to look amazing and feel our best in more fitted clothing, but we wish it didn’t have to mean suffering through a day of extreme discomfort. The worst part is, so much shapewear is totally overpriced, so we’re basically paying for pain!

And so we’ve been on mission: impossible for years. The goal? To find great shapewear that looks amazing, feels comfortable and has a seriously great price. We didn’t think it would happen, but it looks like our search has finally come to an end. Not because we’ve given up — but because we’ve finally hit the jackpot!

Get the Pumiey Hourglass Collection Shapewear Bodysuit for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

This mid-thigh bodysuit, which is available for sizes XXS to 5XL, is here to offer 360-degree comfortable control. It’s designed to hold in your core, shape and lift your butt and chest and smooth your upper thighs. Shoppers love that it also lets them skip wearing a bra, as the bust is defined and the over-the-shoulder straps are adjustable!

This bodysuit is made of a nylon and spandex mix, creating a whisper-soft, silky-smooth feel with tons of stretch. Amazon reviewers note that it’s very easy to put on compared to other shapewear brands they’ve tried — and it’s actually pleasant to wear! They love how effectively it snatches their body without skimping on comfort. Extra points for the open gusset, making it so you don’t need to take the entire thing off to use the bathroom!

This bodysuit, which just launched a couple of months ago on Amazon, impresses Us even more with its color selection. While many brands only offer black and one shade of nude, this Pumiey bodysuit comes in seven different colors. You’ll find a black, a grey, a mauve and multiple nudes to suit different skin tones!

Whether you’re wearing this bodysuit under a wedding guest dress or even under a pair of jeans with an open shirt on top, you’ll be so happy once it’s ready to go in your closet. And that low price! We’re obsessed.

