Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know when you feel like everywhere you look — whether on Instagram, TikTok, TV or on your daily commute — you keep seeing the same unattainable piece you’ve been dreaming of adding to your closet? You know owning the style would help you own your style, but you still just can’t justify the cost. So, what can you do?

There are look-alikes out there, but many don’t measure up when it comes to quality, fit and design. The similarities are often lacking — or the discount isn’t actually saving you much at all. When it comes to this dress, however, we’re not sure anyone would be able to tell the difference!

Get the Pumiey Square Neck Long-Sleeve Ribbed Bodycon Lounge Maxi Dress for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

This dress looks just like a fan-favorite from Skims — but it costs literally half the price. It’s not just about the looks though. It also has that incredibly soft, stretchy, thinly ribbed material making up its slinky silhouette. It has a body-hugging fit throughout, but it lies comfortably against the skin. It’s technically a lounge dress, after all! No need to worry about any overly tight clinging or discomfort. The fabric will cradle your body like a cozy cloud!

This dress also nails the trendy square neckline design, letting you show off your collarbone, and has long sleeves to match its maxi length. It leaves out any zippers, buttons, hooks, etc. Just pull it on!

Get the Pumiey Square Neck Long-Sleeve Ribbed Bodycon Lounge Maxi Dress for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

This dress currently comes in eight colors, so you could grab a nice neutral, a timeless black or a pop like bubblegum pink or periwinkle purple. Of course, you could always grab two, since you’re already saving that 50%!

One reason this style is so beloved is that it can be worn for hanging out or dressed up for leaving the house. You could wear it for a cozy hang with slippers and a scrunchie, or you could grab a pair of stiletto heels and a clutch for a night out. We’d also love to see it with booties and a studded leather jacket for an edgy vibe. Up to you!

Get the Pumiey Square Neck Long-Sleeve Ribbed Bodycon Lounge Maxi Dress for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Pumiey here and discover more dreamy dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? Explore more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!