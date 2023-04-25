Goodbye, Redness! Find Real Relief With This $18 Calming Facial Oil

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Seeing red! For some of Us, our skin turns red at the drop of a hat. It certainly happens when we’re working out, are outside in the heat (or the cold!) or try a strong skincare treatment, but it will happen out of nowhere too. It’s like we breathe wrong and suddenly we’re beet red. And it never seems to fully go away!

There are many factors that can cause redness in someone’s skin, but the cause isn’t our concern here. We’re all about the solution! No matter what’s turning your skin angry and crimson, this K-beauty facial oil is here to reverse the effects — all while treating your skin to a whole lot of other benefits!

Was $20 On Sale: $18 You Save 10% See it!

The FaceTory Calming Glow Weightless Facial Oil has been racking up excellent reviews on Amazon, but you’re in luck to be discovering it now, as you could save a couple of dollars on your purchase! Even better if you’re a Prime member, as you can get that fast, free shipping!

This facial oil stands out instantly because of its lightweight, milky texture. Rather than a traditional greasy feeling, it feels more like an essence. The ingredients, however, are what make it a must-own. Its key ingredients are oats and squalane, aiming to soothe, moisturize, protect and nourish skin. You’ll also find calming powerhouses like rice bran water, squalene, centella asiatica and linseed oil in the mix!

But what can we expect from this supergroup of anti-inflammatory ingredients? Redness relief, of course. Shoppers even say this oil calms their rosacea! It may also soothe irritation and itch, protect your natural moisture barrier, add radiance to your complexion, address acne concerns, reduce the appearance of pores, even out your tone and more!

This facial oil is great for all skin types, including dry, oily, combination, sensitive, acne-prone and mature, so if it sounds like something up your alley, we say to go for it. It’s cruelty-free too, and we love that it’s formula is totally free of parabens, sulfates, ethanol, artificial fragrances and dyes!

Where should this oil fall in your routine? Always start by cleansing, and then apply toner if you use it (We love this one!). Then pat a few drops of this oil into your skin before locking it in with your favorite gentle moisturizer. Make sure to tell your redness goodbye too — and make sure it knows you won’t miss it!

