Thin, Fine Hair? Get Instant, Amplified Volume With This Thickening Spray

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If your hair is on the thinner side, you’ve likely dreamed of having thick, luscious locks before. While thick hair comes with its own share of struggles, you can’t help but hope for your tresses to magically transform one day into a cascading, full, voluminous head of hair.

There might not be an actual magical transformation in your future, but we’d say this Oribe Maximista Thickening Spray has a magic all of its own. This is exactly the product you’ve been searching for!

Starting at $19.00 See it!

This product is a bona fide “body-builder” for fine to medium hair. It has so many potential benefits, starting with exaggerated volume and thickness and an immediate lift with medium hold. The thickening copolymers in the formula aim to provide this amplified effect, delivering instant results and helping the look last all day!

This amazing spray is also designed to act as a heat protectant for hair, making it excellent for using with your favorite hot tools. It even features a multi-layered UV protection system to protect hair against sun damage. Such a good aspect for spring and summer, especially! And let’s not forget about the cetrimonium chlorine, which may help condition hair and provide anti-static properties to keep things smooth, silky and sleek!

Starting at $19.00 See it!

To use this spray, start with clean, damp hair, working in sections as you mist all over from root to tip. Blow dry when you’re done to add some extra volume, and feel free to reach for that curling iron to really kick things up a notch. This is a great product to help elevate and hold your carefully crafted style in place. No sticky hairspray that turns your hair stiff as a board!

This Maximista spray is a clean beauty pick that’s free of sulfates, parabens and gluten. It’s also cruelty-free and vegetarian, and it’s safe to use on color-treated and keratin-treated hair. So many bonus points!

This spray also comes in two sizes! Grab the smaller, travel size for under $20 or opt to for the full size, which is ultimately a better value. You could always buy both and save the smaller one for trips. You have to have perfect hair for those vacation photos, right? Right!

Starting at $19.00 See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Oribe here and explore other hair styling products on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds to add to your shopping cart!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!