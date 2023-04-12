Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re anything like Us, you often find yourself scrolling on TikTok or Instagram just before bed, watching weirdly satisfying videos of people having their whiteheads or blackheads extracted by a doctor or esthetician. In fact, when these videos start popping up on our feed, we know it must be getting late!

We want to be able to do this for our own blemishes too, but we don’t want to end up having a dermatologist reacting to our videos and docking points for bad technique and tools. It’s great to go to a professional, especially if you have super stubborn, cystic acne, but if you have more minor breakouts and blackheads you’d like to be able to take care of yourself from time to time, this set is a must-buy!

Get the Japonesque Blackhead, Pimple & Blemish Extractor Set for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

We know popping your pimples isn’t usually encouraged, but sometimes, you have to do what you have to do. But let’s not make things worse in the process, as we so often have in the past. Improperly popping pimples and squeezing blackheads can lead to irritation, scarring and even infection. It doesn’t even work half the time! That’s why this Japonesque set is absolutely essential.

This set comes with two dual-ended tools, so you’re actually getting four in one. There’s a lancet end to delicately pierce stubborn blemishes before squeezing, allowing you to use less pressure and only minorly disturb the skin. Careful, as this end is very sharp! Avoid using if you have circulatory problems like hemophilia or diabetes. The other three ends are all different size loops made for squeezing out all of that yucky gunk. Each tool is made of stainless steel and has an anti-slip grip.

As a bonus, you also get a cute case that’s perfect for storage and traveling!

To use this set, always start with clean skin, and make sure to clean your tools with a cotton pad and alcohol. You can also lay a hot towel over your skin before starting for best results!

Wash your hands and use gloves if you have them. Grab hold of the lancet tool, and very gently poke any spots that need a little extra encouragement before moving on to the properly sized loop. Place the loop over your blemish and use light pressure to slightly move it downward and squeeze out the contents. You shouldn’t have to press too hard! The goal is to avoid damaging the skin the way you would by using your fingers to squeeze with all of your might.

When you’re done, simply clean the tools with a cotton pad and alcohol again and store the case in a cool, dry place. And remember, don’t share your tools with others! For only $16, they’ll be happy to be able to buy their own!

