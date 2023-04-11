7 Truly Satisfying Cuticle Removers That Won’t Damage Your Skin or Nails

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Anyone who takes their manicures seriously knows you can’t just wash your hands, throw on some polish and call it a day. If you want to give yourself a true salon experience at home, a cuticle remover is a must-have step in the process!

If you’ve never tried using one on your own, it may sound a little intimidating. But utilizing a cuticle remover is a breeze — we’re here to assure you there’s truly nothing to worry about! We’ve sourced some of the gentlest, most effective and popular treatments money can buy. Best of all, you won’t need any pliers or nail scissors to rip the skin from your nail beds. In most cases, the dead skin will exfoliate itself right off (the most aggressive tool you may need for a little extra help is a cuticle pusher). Say hello to beautifully manicured nails with these removers below!

Blue Cross Professional Nail Care Strengthening Cuticle Remover Liquid

This bestselling cuticle remover is beyond affordable and trusted by thousands of shoppers for years! Reviewers say this elixir is a miracle worker — they simply won’t use anything else.

$7.00 See it!

Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover

This remover is another one with a cult-like following — and for good reason! Shoppers note how quickly it truly works, which makes the time needed to complete your manicure far faster. Efficiency is key!

Originally $16 On Sale: $5 You Save 69% See it!

Deborah Lippmann Exfoliating Cuticle Remover Nail Treatment

This higher end remover is ideal for anyone who wants to create a full spa treatment at home. Reviewers say the exfoliating beads in the formula allow them to get to hard-to-reach spots around the nail bed.

$22.00 See it!

Londontown Kur Fresh Glow Cuticle Remover

This remover has a milkier, creamier formula which can hydrate during the process of cuticle removal. A perfect option for extra sensitive hands!

Originally $20 On Sale: $14 You Save 30% See it!

CND Cuticle Eraser

Reviewers say this cuticle treatment is fantastic for everyday nail maintenance — and some even love to use it nightly!

$11.00 See it!

butter LONDON Melt Away Cuticle Exfoliator

If your cuticles tend to get bunched up and flaky often, this is reportedly the best treatment to reach for! It’s a more powerful removal treatment, but still safe for regular use.

$18.00 See it!

ProLinc Cuticle Eliminator

Reviewers say this treatment has been recommended to them by manicurists, and they haven’t turned back since picking it up! It’s made for use on the toes, which may have tougher cuticles requiring this slightly stronger formula.

Originally $18 On Sale: $8 You Save 56% See it!

