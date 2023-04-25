7 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas — As Inspired by Your Favorite Celebrities

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stuck on what to buy your mom for Mother’s Day this year? It can be tough when you feel like you’ve already hit all of her favorite things in years past. But we’re here to help!

You know you’re heading in the right direction when you’re buying your mom something even top celebrities choose to use (and rave about). Below, we’ve listed out seven celebrity-loved products we think would be fantastic Mother’s Day gifts for 2023. We specifically picked out celebs she’s likely to know and love so you can impress her all the more! Gifts range from under $20 to over $100!

Drew Barrymore — Hanacure The All-in-One Facial – Set

Highly effective and fun to use, Drew Barrymore said she “swears by” this mask. And she’s far from the only celeb fan! Kim and Kourtney Kardashian posted photos when they tried it, and Eva Mendes called it a “facial in a little bottle”!

$110.00 See it!

Reese Witherspoon — New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v13 Sneakers

Reese Witherspoon was recently spotted rocking a pair of these sneakers in Nashville, TN — though she’s been wearing the brand for over a decade!

$140.00 See it!

Michelle Obama — Swarovski Matrix Hoop Earrings

Former First Lady Michelle Obama wore these baguette-cut hoop earrings on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in December 2022. She wore the white crystal colorway, but they’re also available in green!

$185.00 See it!

Jennifer Aniston — Charlotte Tilbury K-I-S-S-I-N-G Penelope Pink Lipstick

Jennifer Aniston once shared that she loves a “pinky nude lip” and specifically listed this shade of lipstick as an essential if she could only have five makeup products in her bag!

$35.00 See it!

Jane Fonda — Uncle Bud’s Blue Light Face Mask

In a sponsored video on her Instagram, Jane Fonda picked this organic hemp oil face mask as a gift for her close friend! Grab a pack of six!

$19.00 See it!

Lucy Liu — S’well Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Lucy Liu once revealed to The Strategist that she can’t live without her S’well bottle. “It’s always with me because I use it every single day,” she said, noting that it “keeps drinks cold for an inordinate amount of time”!

Starting at $20.00 See it!

Brooke Shields — Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

Brooke Shields is known for her amazing eyebrows. Her secret? She actually uses this lash serum, which she “highly recommends.” It’s great for lash growth too, of course!

$36.00 See it!

