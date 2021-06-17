Salma Hayek Once Credited Her Ageless Skin to This Under-the-Radar Ingredient

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are some celebrities out there who must have some kind of magical, Peter Pan type of situation going on. They just don’t ever seem to age. We know it’s not a result of constant Botox treatments — those tend to be a little obvious. So what is it? Luckily, some are generous enough to share their secrets with us.

Back in 2015, Salma Hayek revealed her go-to skincare ingredient, which was something we hadn’t heard of at the time. She was 48, and we were already impressed and listening carefully. Now that she’s 54, however, we’re even more impressed. This ingredient must be the real deal, because it’s like she hasn’t aged a day!

Get the Indio Papago Crema de Tepezcohuite (originally $12) for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

Hayek discussed beauty, life advice, food, friends and more in her interview with Elle. Here’s what she had to say about tepezcohuite:

“I use an ingredient called tepezcohuite that’s used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin, and there’s no one in the States who is using this ingredient except for us. Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they were like ‘Oh my god! How come nobody is using this?’ This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillings. I’m 48. I will be 49 this year and I only use my creams.”

Upon researching, we found that The Derm Review explained the ingredient further, noting it’s “claimed that the bark has highly potent skin regenerative abilities and can heal burns by promoting healing and the growth of healthy skin. Tepezcohuite’s skincare properties are suspected of coming from the high content of nutrients in its bark.” Naturally, this is why companies have started to add it to their products.

Finding this rare, antimicrobial ingredient in a $10 cream (on Prime!) feels like a major win. You can use it on your face, neck and body. It contains skincare favorites like vitamin E for soft, supple skin and collagen, which may help hasten cellular regeneration for a fresh, youthful complexion. It contains antioxidants, lipids and tannins as well.

In addition to being an anti-aging favorite, some people even swear by tepezcohuite for calming inflamed acne or even psoriasis. Could your next holy grail be one purchase away? It’s looking like that may be the case!

