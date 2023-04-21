Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

On the big screen, Reese Witherspoon is known for playing characters who have a passion for fashion. Elle Woods from Legally Blonde is an absolute icon! We still quote, “Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed” on a regular basis. And let’s not forget that Elle’s knowledge of shoes led to a victory in the Brooke Windham trial! But in real life, Witherspoon is also a fashionista! She just usually prefers to wear sensible shoes rather than ridiculously high heels. (We love a relatable queen.)

Earlier this month, Shape reported that the Hello Sunshine founder sported New Balance sneakers while taking a stroll in Nashville. And it’s not the first time the Oscar winner has worn this shoe brand! Witherspoon has been rocking New Balances for over a decade. These comfy kicks are totally trending right now! Celebs and cool girls alike have incorporated this casual look into their everyday street style, from workout sets to jeans and tees. And now you can score Reese’s exact pair of sneakers from Zappos!

These New Balance sneakers offer support, stability and style. Keep scrolling to shop these A-list-approved athletic shoes!

Get the New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v13 for just $140 at Zappos!

The New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v13 is not just a lifestyle sneaker. This shoe is ideal for long-distance walks or runs, delivering all-day comfort and cushioning. Friction-free and firm yet soft, this supportive sneaker will help you run like the wind in style! And the breathable mesh allows for air flow so you won’t overheat.

You have nine different colors to choose from, from basic black and white to light blue and pink. There are also four width options for extra versatility — narrow to X-wide.

These sporty shoes would look amazing with a sweat set or any type of athletic apparel — leggings, shorts, you name it! If you want to style these sneakers in another setting, we recommend choosing a relaxed-fit jean that hits below your ankle. Add a T-shirt and blazer for an effortlessly chic look!

Reviewers are raving about these New Balance sneakers! “I’m in LOVE with these shoes!” one shopper gushed. “I have a high end step and I over pronate and these shoes fit perfect! It feels like they’re hugging my feet but I have the strong support I need too.” Another customer said, “These are like slippers with fantastic support. Love them.” Slippers as sneakers? Say less!

If you want to channel Witherspoon’s sporty style, then get yourself a pair of these New Balance sneakers!

