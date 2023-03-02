New Shoes in Spring Hues! This Sustainable Sneaker Is a Seasonal Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The only thing that excites Us more than the prospect of spring weather is the prospect of new spring shoes. We’re ready to ditch our heavy boots in favor of footloose and fancy-free footwear! It’s time to throw on some comfy kicks that we can rock well into summer and beyond. See you next winter, snow boots! We’re going on a much-needed break.

While sandals are definitely a spring and summer staple, our everyday essential of choice is a lifestyle sneaker that works in just about any setting. Need to go on a grocery run or pick the kids up from school? Throw on some sneakers and head out the door! What about sightseeing on vacation or playing in the park? Closed-toe shoes make the most sense! Whether you’re wearing jeans, dresses or shorts, sneakers are the answer. And we found the perfect pair for spring!

These Cariuma canvas sneakers are sustainable, comfortable and versatile. There are also 17 different shades to choose from — every color of the rainbow is represented! The fashion forecast for spring is predicting a major pop of color. After all, this season is all about pastels! Don’t be afraid to experiment with some bright shades to bring out your sunny style. Keep scrolling to shop these must-have spring shoes!

Get the OCA Low Canvas Sneakers for just $79 at Cariuma!

Cariuma is one of our favorite footwear brands because their shoes are budget- and eco-friendly. Win-win! Not only are these signature sneakers made with raw materials, but Cariuma will also plant two trees in the rainforest for every pair purchased. Giving back by shopping for shoes? Don’t mind if we do! These sneakers feature 100% vegan insoles, recycled plastics, natural rubber and organic cotton. Guilt-free retail therapy!

These low-top canvas kicks bring together the best of beach and street style. The cap-toe design, coupled with the cushioned sole, makes for one comfy-cool sneaker. Simple and stylish! We love the idea of wearing these sneakers with jean shorts and a button-down top, a cotton sundress or flowy midi dress or boyfriend jeans and a tee. They’re our go-to grab-and-go, rain-or-shine, easy-breezy shoes.

Get the OCA Low Canvas Sneakers for just $79 at Cariuma!

And shoppers are just as obsessed as we are with these supportive sneakers! “Wow, couldn’t believe show comfortable these shoes are,” one customer said. “They are true to size and fit your foot perfectly. Always have worn Converse and Sketchers previously, but Cariuma are my new favorite shoe — they easily beat the others for comfort.” Another reviewer raved, “I am so happy with these shoes! There’s virtually no break-in period. They’re comfortable right out of the box! These are my new favorite shoes and I don’t think I’ll wear anything else.” And one shopper gushed, “I love the fit — I love the colors — I love the sustainability!! LOVE LOVE LOVE!”

Get ready for spring style with these comfy sneakers from Cariuma!

See It! Get the OCA Low Canvas Sneakers for just $79 at Cariuma!

Not your style? Explore more from Cariuma here!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!